Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Surprising truths behind DC travel costs post-inauguration

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
washington-dc-inaug-travel

One travel expert says the decline in hotel and flight prices in Washington, D.C., should start this week, but some cities may not see a normal return to average costs until early February. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

DC TRAVEL TOLL Hotel and flight prices in Washington, D.C., spiked due to President Donald Trump's inauguration, but some areas in the nation's capital may not see travel costs immediately return to normal.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT – Experts are sharing the best things you can eat and drink in an effort to improve your overall health as the movement of "Make America Healthy Again" is underway.

CABIN CRITTERS – Flight passengers are sounding off over "aisle lice" — an airline behavior that's stirring a debate on social media.

flight passengers crowding plane 'aisle lice'

An airline passenger on Reddit asked fellow users which is worse, "aisle lice" or "gate lice," when it comes to the behaviors of fellow flyers. (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

FRIENDLY OPPOSITION – A woman asked her friends to join her for "Dry January." Here's what happened next. See the video...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals