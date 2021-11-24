How big is Santa Claus? Here’s how to answer that question for kids

As the Christmas season approaches, there’s sure to be a few questions from curious children who believe in old Saint Nick.

How tall is Santa? How much does he weigh? These questions might be hard for any adult to answer, but luckily there are online resources that can help you address these queries in case you’re not sure how you should respond.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command's beloved NORAD Tracks Santa program claims Santa Claus stands at about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 260 pounds – and that’s before his round-the-world cookie binge.

Christmas lore experts at Yes Santa is Real suggest Mr. Claus is actually 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds.

Ultimately, the answer you provide is up to you. You can try to line up Santa’s height and weight with what you anticipate seeing at malls or you can just blame Christmas magic for any discrepancies your kiddo may notice.

You’ll just have to make sure you get Santa’s age right. Both NORAD and Yes Santa is Real agree that the world’s best toy delivery man has lived for more than 1,000 years.