Super rare bird appears for first time in America, plus these donuts are a sweet trending treat

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rare-Blue-Rock-Thrush-split

The blue rock thrush appeared in Oregon, while it's known for being a more solitary bird native to Europe and Asia. (Michael Sanchez Photography)

RARE ENCOUNTER – A teacher has made headlines in the bird community after photographing a rare species in Oregon that's believed to have made its very first appearance in the U.S. Continue reading...

TRENDING TREAT – Mochi donuts, a fusion of Japanese and American culinary traditions, are colorful, whimsical, Instagrammable and surging in popularity in the United States. Continue reading...

'I'D LOVE TO TAKE HER' – A firefighter in Buffalo, New York, ended up adopting a puppy after the animal had been hit by a car and needed a home. Continue reading...

Firemen-adopts-dog-split

Anthony Pulvino, 30, a firefighter in Buffalo, New York, adopted a three-month-old puppy he helped save after she was hit by a car. The firefighters named her Auburn, after the street where they responded to a call during the same shift when they rescued the pup. (Anthony Pulvino, Buffalo FD)

PARTY ESSENTIALS – Check out these festive Cinco de Mayo picks to help you host a celebration in your backyard. Grab them now on Amazon. Continue reading...

BRING WALLY HOME – Pennsylvania resident Joie Henney claims in a TikTok video that his emotional support alligator, Wally, was recently stolen from an enclosure in Georgia and released into the wild. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor, shares key traits needed for leadership in medicine — and what COVID taught this country. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino, Dr. Marc Siegel

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel shares with Dana Perino what drew him to medicine, what constitutes effective leadership in health care and what he feels the U.S. learned from COVID. (Fox News)

HERO'S HOME – The John and Annie Glenn Museum opened up to the public for the 2024 season on May 1. It traces the formative years of astronaut John Glenn and his wife. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.