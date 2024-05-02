Super rare bird appears for first time in America, plus these donuts are a sweet trending treat

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
RARE ENCOUNTER – A teacher has made headlines in the bird community after photographing a rare species in Oregon that's believed to have made its very first appearance in the U.S. Continue reading...
TRENDING TREAT – Mochi donuts, a fusion of Japanese and American culinary traditions, are colorful, whimsical, Instagrammable and surging in popularity in the United States. Continue reading...
'I'D LOVE TO TAKE HER' – A firefighter in Buffalo, New York, ended up adopting a puppy after the animal had been hit by a car and needed a home. Continue reading...
PARTY ESSENTIALS – Check out these festive Cinco de Mayo picks to help you host a celebration in your backyard. Grab them now on Amazon. Continue reading...
BRING WALLY HOME – Pennsylvania resident Joie Henney claims in a TikTok video that his emotional support alligator, Wally, was recently stolen from an enclosure in Georgia and released into the wild. Continue reading...
QUICK Q&A – Dr. Marc Siegel, a Fox News medical contributor, shares key traits needed for leadership in medicine — and what COVID taught this country. Continue reading...
HERO'S HOME – The John and Annie Glenn Museum opened up to the public for the 2024 season on May 1. It traces the formative years of astronaut John Glenn and his wife. Continue reading...
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion