Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

If you want to skip the crowds and host an at home Cinco de Mayo bash in your backyard instead, you'll need a few elements to set a festive scene. Think bright colors for decor. Anything bright and flowers will capture the mood of a fiesta. Start planning a menu that includes easy-to-make Mexican dishes like tacos, guacamole, and quesadillas. For drinks, stick to fan favorites like margaritas; add agua frescas to the menu for an alcohol-free option. We've picked seven items that will help you host a great Cinco de Mayo celebration in your backyard.

Set the scene for your party with some festive decor. Think color and flowers to create a bright and colorful backdrop for your party. This set, selling for under $20 at Amazon, comes with six paper fans, five flower pom poms, traditional papel picado, pennants, and a garland. This all-in-one set from Walmart also includes foil cactus and foil alpaca balloons.

A good party-themed drink will elevate your party fun. Since it's Cinco de Mayo, why not serve up some refreshing margaritas? Try this Margarita Cocktail Mixer from Simple Time Mixers for less than $15. All Simple Times Mixers are made in their Columbus, OH, kitchen with all-natural ingredients. Or mix a batch of skinny margaritas with Craft Mix's low-carb, low-sugar cocktail mixer. Just add tequila, water, and ice.

To minimize messes, stick to disposable drinkware, but you can infuse some fun and elegance with these drink glasses, available for under $28 at Walmart, that come in a rainbow of tropical colors. Another fun option that will spice up your theme is these glasses, on sale now for $11.98 at Oriental Trading, featuring a colorful serape design.

For an alcohol-free option, go for horchata or another flavored agua frescas. Klass Aguas Frescas Horchata mix, on sale for under $5 at Walmart, is the top flavor because it is delicious and an authentic and naturally Mexican drink. Make it even more authentic by serving up your agua frescas in this American Maid 5 Gallon Vitrolero White Beverage Dispenser, available at Walmart for under $15.

It doesn't take much to impress guests, but make homemade treats if you want to wow them. Think quesadillas, mini tacos—anything tortilla. This electric tortilla maker, selling for under $40 at Walmart, cooks perfectly round and authentic 8-inch tortillas every single time. You can also set up a nacho fountain with the Nostalgia 3 Tier Electric Fountain Machine, which is on sale at Amazon for under $40. Just add cheese and chips and you are ready to party!

This Fiesta Party Plates set, on sale for under $30 at Amazon, will add a festive flair to your table and includes everything you need to host your Mexican-themed party with ease. Ditch the paper plates and opt for this elegant set of hand-painted ceramic dinnerware on sale for under $100 at Wayfair that you will use.

If you are hosting your party outside, chase away chilly spring evenings with an outdoor fireplace. This beautiful powder-coated, black-finish steel Chiminea, on sale for less than $150 at Walmart, is great for entertaining. Or set the scene alight with warmth with this Wood-Burning Fire Pit from Bali Outdoor, on sale for under $150 at Amazon.