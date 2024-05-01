Mochi donuts are colorful, whimsical, Instagrammable: Japanese-American sweet treat trending in US

Americans want mo’ and mo' mochi donuts.

Colorful and whimsical, the sweet, exotic treat is a fusion of Japanese and American pastry traditions. Mochi donuts are exploding in popularity here in the United States.

They were conceived in Japan by Mister Donut, originally an American company but now almost exclusively an overseas brand.

COFFEE VS. MATCHA TEA: WHAT DOES YOUR MORNING DRINK CHOICE SAY ABOUT YOU?

Mochi donuts entered the U.S. via Hawaii. They bubbled for decades as an in-the-know food find on both sides of the Pacific before the recent mochi-donut mania.

"Around 2019, mochi donuts started appearing in the major cities in the continental U.S., from Seattle, to San Francisco, to New York City," reports the website for Sakuraco, a digital community that promotes Japanese food and culture.

The site also notes, "Even though mochi donuts had already been popular in Hawaii for over a decade at this point, the rest of the country was finally getting on board."

Mochi is a Japanese cake made from glutinous rice flour or tapioca flour.

The donuts are shaped into circles and deep-fried, much like American donuts.

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ: TEST YOUR COMMAND OF CLASSIC HOLLYWOOD, KENTUCKY HORSES AND MORE

Mister Donut, founded in Massachusetts in 1956, is credited with the delicious innovation. Mister Donut founder Henry Winokur was a cousin of William Rosenberg, who established the first Dunkin' Donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1950.

Mister Donut opened its first location in Japan in 1971.

"Changes were made to the Mister Donut recipes and presentation in order to appeal to the Japanese customer base," reports Sakuraco.

"It was a success and the franchise quickly became a sensation."

ORIGINAL DUNKIN' DONUTS A CHERISHED CULINARY KEEPSAKE FOR PORTUGUESE-AMERICAN CARVALHO CLAN

Mochi donuts are different than American donuts in several notable ways.

The donut rings are shaped into individual bubbles. Each knot of sweetness can be plucked off one at a time and plopped between your lips in a perfect coffee-friendly single bite.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

They offer exotic flavors representing their cross-cultural origin: everything from guava and matcha to lavender and Fruity Pebbles.

Their bubble bites and color make mochi donuts photo friendly — one major reason they're surging here in an era when every meal for many people is a social media photo op.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Part of the trend was largely aided by the Instagrammable quality of the dessert and the creativity of bakeries with their flavor and color combinations," says Sakuraco.