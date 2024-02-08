Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Super Bowl food: Try this delicious Half Baked Harvest pretzel recipe for your football watch party

Snacks for your Super Bowl LVIII party can include this fun offering from Half Baked Harvest

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
49ers, Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl rematch Video

49ers, Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl rematch

Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer previews Super Bowl LVIII as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for a rematch and shares his discovery in ADHD medicine.

The 2024 Super Bowl matchup is practically here, with millions awaiting game-day football on Sunday, Feb. 11, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head in the NFL championship game in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Ahead of the big game, Half Baked Harvest chef Tieghan Gerard shared a recipe with Fox News Digital that the whole watch party will want to get its hands on. 

Gerard’s hard cider pretzels are her Super Bowl Sunday snack of choice, she revealed.

"There is nothing better than a salty soft pretzel for the Super Bowl," she told Fox News Digital. 

The pretzels, which are paired with a creamy honey mustard sauce, can be made in under a few hours and will serve eight football fan guests.

Hosting tips from Half Baked Harvest

Gerard said hosting shouldn't be stressful — her main tip being to not stress. (Kristen Kilpatrick/Home Chef)

"They're fun and delicious for dipping and dunking in your favorite sauces," she added. 

Gerard previously shared some hosting tips with Fox News Digital — including simplifying your hosting process and making your home as inviting as possible.

Soft pretzels

Half Baked Harvest shared a pretzel recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.  (Half Baked Harvest/Tieghan Gerard)

"I think the most important thing about entertaining is when your guests … feel welcomed," she said. 

The popular chef, who has over 5.5 million Instagram followers, recommended streamlining your hosting process to make things simple. 

"Really just simplify the process of everything," she recommended. 

Try this hard cider recipe for your Super Bowl LVIII watch party.

Hard Cider Pretzels with Creamy Honey Mustard

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Serving size: 8 

Pretzels and Tieghan Gerard

Tieghan Gerard shared a Super Bowl snack recipe ahead of the annual NFL football game.  (Half Baked Harvest/Kristen Kilpatrick/Home Chef)

Ingredients

Pretzels

⅓ cup warm water

1 tablespoon honey

2¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

1 bottle (12 oz.) hard cider

½ cup (1 stick) salted butter, melted

4½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

¼ cup baking soda

1 egg, beaten

Coarse pretzel or sea salt

Super Bowl setup

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Creamy Honey Mustard

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup honey

⅓ cup olive-based mayo

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and black pepper

Hard cider pretzels

The hard cider pretzels from Half Baked Harvest can be made from scratch in just under a few hours.  (Half Baked Harvest/Tieghan Gerard)

Directions

  1. Combine the water, honey and yeast in a mixing bowl. Let sit for 5 minutes until it’s bubbly on the top.
  2. Add the cider, butter, flour and salt. Mix at a medium speed until the dough is smooth and begins to pull away from the sides of the bowl. Cover the bowl and place in a warm spot until the dough doubles in size, about 1–2 hours. (Note: If the dough is too wet, add additional flour, 1 tablespoon at a time.)
  3. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
  4. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
  5. Remove the dough from the bowl and place on a floured surface. Divide the dough into 8 equal balls. Roll each ball into a long rope. To shape into pretzels, take the right side and cross over to the left. Cross right to the left again and flip up.
  6. Add baking soda to the boiling water. Boil the pretzels, 1-2 at a time, for 30 seconds. Remove with a large slotted spoon and place the pretzel on the parchment-lined baking sheet.
  7. Brush the pretzels with the egg and sprinkle liberally with salt. Bake for 10–15 minutes or until the pretzels are golden brown.
  8. Make the honey mustard by combining all ingredients in a bowl. Whisk until smooth and creamy.
  9. Serve the pretzels warm and with lots of honey mustard for dipping.
  10. Enjoy!

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

