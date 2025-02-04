Outfit your baby for the Super Bowl with these finds during Amazon's Baby Sale

Come Super Bowl Sunday, everyone in the house can be dressed for the game, including the baby, with these onesies and outfits. Make sure your little one is part of the action with adorable and spirited outfits perfect for game day.

Thanks to Amazon’s Baby Sale, running now through the end of February, you can score some fantastic deals on everything you need to dress your baby in team colors and cozy gear. Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party or just enjoying the game with family, these finds will ensure your baby is the cutest fan in the room.

Getting ready for a new baby? Find all your baby essentials that are perfect to add to your Amazon baby registry. Scroll through to find essentials you’ll need for your baby's first year. You can find these selections on Amazon and have them delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

SUPER BOWL LIX: HERE’S WHERE TO WATCH AND MUST-HAVE TEAM MERCH

Original price: $14.99

No matter what team you’re supporting, your little one will be ready for the game when you dress them in this My First Game Day outfit. From head to toe, your baby will be fully decked-out in football-themed clothes. You get a onesie and a hat that looks like a little football and a pair of stripped brown and white pants.

23 FIRST-YEAR ESSENTIALS TO GRAB DURING AMAZON'S FEBRUARY BABY SALE

Original price: $18.99

Another neutral baby set, this unisex football bodysuit, comes with a football-themed onesie, navy pants and a sweatshirt with a football printed on the front. The set is made from 100% cotton, so your baby will be comfortable for the entire Super Bowl.

Original price: $24.99

Eagles fans can show their team pride by outfitting their baby in this Philadelphia Eagles onesie. The officially licensed onesie features the modern Eagles logo on the front. The onesie comes in classic Eagles midnight green, and you can get sizes up to 18 months.

Original price: $34.99

Keep your baby comfy while watching the game with this full Eagles bodysuit. It comes with footed pants with "Eagles" down the leg, an Eagles onesie and a hat featuring the Eagles logo.

Original price: $34.99

Older kids who want to watch the game with you can outfit themselves in this adorable Philadelphia Eagles leggings and bodysuit set. It starts with a midnight green shirt with the Eagles logo, leggings and a skirt with the Eagles logo printed all over.

Original price: $30.58

Switch out your baby’s outfits throughout the day with Gerber’s officially licensed Chiefs sleep and play set. You get a Kansas City Chiefs onesie in red with the amusing saying "I'm Set to Play" above the Chiefs logo. The set also includes a hat and footie pajamas with Chiefs helmets and logos printed on them.

7 SUPER BOWL ESSENTIALS ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS NEED FOR GAME DAY

Original price: $24.99

Get your baby their own jersey with a Kansas City Chiefs onesie. It’s designed to look like an adult jersey, only in onesie form. The bottom has snaps built-in for quick and easy diaper changes, and the shoulders also have snaps so you can easily take the onesie on and off.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Original price: $29.99

Be prepared for anything with a three-pack of Kansas City Chiefs onesies. Should your baby have an accident on game day, you’ll be ready to switch out one onesie for another, staying in the spirit no matter what happens.