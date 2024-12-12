8 items to help you store Christmas decorations

Investing in storage for your Christmas and holiday decor allows you to protect your holiday decorations from damage, maintain their quality over time, save space in your home by efficiently storing them and ultimately make setting up and taking down decorations much easier and less stressful each year.

Storage is essential because it makes the holiday season more enjoyable. Proper storage solutions can eliminate tangled lights, broken ornaments and cluttered living spaces.

This list has eight storage solutions for all of your holiday gear:

This storage box from Home Depot includes corrugated dividers to keep 45 of your delicate ornaments safe. The box features a hinged lid to provide easy access to ornaments and contoured handles for easy moving. This box, $15.63 from Walmart, stores 64 ornaments, is soft-sided and has wheels for easy moving.

Keep your holiday lights tangled-free with this storage box from Walmart. Next year, you'll unroll to place on a tree and wrap back up when done, taking some of the stress out of decorating. The box comes with four removable hanging reels to accommodate up to 400 lights each. If you already have a storage box, these wind-up cord holders, $9.98 for a pack of four on Amazon, are an easy way to update your storage for lights.

Keep your wreath in shape and look great season after season with this handy storage bag from Amazon. The bags' roomy design allows for storing multiple wreaths or other seasonal items like garlands and lights. Home Depot is selling a two-pack deal of wreath storage bags for $15.45.

10 TRENDING ELECTRONICS THAT ARE SURE TO BE HOT ITEMS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Original price: $79.99

Store and protect your cherished Christmas tree for many seasons with this spacious bag as part of a set of three from Walmart. The tree bag fits a 7.5-foot tree easily, opening wide with a dual-way zipper for easy access. The set comes with three storage bags. This tree storage bag, $39.98 from Home Depot, comes on rollers for easy moving.

Keep your gift wrap supplies in order with the Container Store's customized gift wrap center. This comprehensive storage system includes a long under-bed box with ample space for storing gift wrap rolls, a shoe box and three accessory boxes to organize ribbons, bows, tags, tape and pens. This gift wrap storage center, on sale for $19.99 at Amazon, can store 27 rolls of wrapping paper.

Maximize your space with this underbed ornament storage box, which holds up to 96 ornaments. The box features cardboard dividers to keep your delicate decorations safe and its slim design makes it easy to stow away under your bed after the holiday season.

11 DEALS FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP PERFECT FOR SPREADING HOLIDAY CHEER

Keep your holiday decorations in one place with Wayfair's Big Wheel multi-use storage bag. The bag is perfect for storing wreaths, garlands and other miscellaneous Christmas decorations. The zip-away net top storage section is ideal for items you want to keep separated from the heavier decorations safely stored in the same container. This rolling ornament storage chest, $249 on Amazon, is perfect if you have many ornaments to store.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

The TreeKeeper Christmas Nutcracker green storage bag from the Container Store is a great way to store your precious figurines. This handy chest has enough space to store up to nine of your collectible nutcrackers, with sturdy dividers to keep them separated and protected. This storage bag, on sale for $29.99 on Amazon, holds up to nine large Nutcrackers.