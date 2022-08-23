Most accomplished drivers spotlighted by Uber in first-ever ‘yearbook’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Have you ever had an amazing Uber driver?

There are apparently plenty of them spread across the country — and Uber is taking the time to highlight these individuals in its first-ever Uber Yearbook.

The rideshare company deployed the collection of worker superlatives last week.

It took the time to spotlight drivers nationwide who have had notable on-the-road accomplishments.

Some drivers were recognized for going above and beyond, such as Upstate, N.Y., driver Bruce Smith.

He drove two people, two cats and eight suitcases 1,377 miles from New York to Florida — the longest Uber ride of the year.

Driver Tammy Rivera of Memphis, Tenn., was honored for being a beloved community member who delivered meals from local restaurants to hospital workers for 300 nights straight during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York City driver Fritz Sam was deemed Uber's "hometown hero."

That's because he ran into a burning building in Brooklyn last week to save residents who were stuck inside.

"[Fritz] went above and beyond to keep his neighbors in New York safe — and still managed to get his rider to the airport on time," an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.

Terry Smith, a driver in Birmingham, Ala., and a retired high school principal, was dubbed the funniest driver for bringing "Jerry Seinfeld humor" to each ride, Uber noted in an infographic.

Other drivers hit record benchmarks.

For example, Washington, D.C., driver Azubuike Onwumere made the most Uber Eats deliveries. Driver Debbie Baker of Miami, Fla., made the most champagne deliveries — and Asheville, N.C., driver Robert Moore made the most tips.

"I always look for ways to help my riders," Moore of North Carolina told Uber.

"Do they need to stop? Would they like a quick tour of downtown? Can I help with their bags?"

San Francisco’s Lazhar Bedri earned the notation of longest tenure for being an Uber driver since July 2011.

Las Vegas’ Fatou Cissokho received the highest rating — earning nearly 4,000 five-star reviews.

Birmingham driver Charlana Moses was recognized for having made the most trips.

She credited her passion for Uber driving to the students of the University of Alabama, who call her "Mama C."

Uber also gave some unique shout-outs to drivers such as San Diego’s Michael Frye for playing the best music, Las Vegas’ Justin Layton for having the coolest car — a Ferrari 458 Spider — and New York City’s Tanaye White for also working as a model on the side.

"No matter what, always be kind," White said.

"That’s the motto I apply as an Uber Eats courier, model, businesswoman and friend."

Barbra Watkins of San Jose, California, was given the "young at heart" superlative for continuing to work as a driver at 78 years old.

"I like to keep very active with Uber," she said.

"I can set my own hours, and ride my horse, Tycoon, in my spare time."