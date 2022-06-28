Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'Tis the season for campfire cooking.

Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat.

"Foil packets are a fun, interactive grill concept where you mix-and-match thinly sliced veggies and meat/protein with herbs and spices, fold tightly in foil and toss on the grill," said Lewton, who authored the new book, "Make Your Own Party: Twenty Blueprints to MYO Party!"

"The nice thing about this spicy shrimp foil packets recipe is that both prep and cleanup are a breeze! This concept would be amazing for outdoor cookouts, camping trips and long holiday weekends. I love the unique presentation and the fresh, tasty outcome of this cooking technique."

Spicy Shrimp Foil Packets by Chef Kelli Lewton

Makes 8-10 servings/packets

Prep time: 15-20 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Ingredients:

2 pounds raw, 16/20 medium-size shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin, divided

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup diced fresh or canned pineapple

½ cup small diced red onion

1 red pepper, diced

1 medium tomato, diced

2 tablespoons minced pickled jalapeño

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon ground coriander

8 to 10 pieces of heavy-duty aluminum foil, torn into 12 x 14-inch sheets

1 to 2 avocados, diced, or ½ cup guacamole

4 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Directions:

1. Rinse the shrimp and pat dry.

2. In a large bowl, mix olive oil, chili powder, ½ teaspoon cumin, salt and chili flakes. Add shrimp and toss to coat.

3. To make the salsa, in a medium bowl combine the black beans, pineapple, red onion, red pepper, tomato, jalapeño and ginger. Add lime juice, coriander and remaining ½ teaspoon of cumin. Gently stir everything together to combine.

4. Arrange foil sheets and divide black bean salsa mixture evenly, top with 4 shrimp (if you have extra, divide evenly among each packet). Fold packet and crimp sides tightly. Place in the refrigerator or cooler to transport.

5. Place the foil packets on the grill, cover and cook for 10 to 12 minutes until shrimp are opaque.

6. Peel open the foil packet, top with the diced avocado and cilantro if desired.

