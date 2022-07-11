Spain's running of the bulls 2022 leads to 3 people gored and other injuries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three runners have been gored by bulls in Spain, including one American.

The injuries occurred on Monday, July 11, during the fifth bull run at the Festival San Fermín in Pamplona – a city in northern Spain, according to the Associated Press.

Each year, participants in the bull run sprint alongside the horned cattle as they guide the animals through the city streets to the town’s bullring.

So far, the three gorings are the first of the 2022 festival, which kicked off on Wednesday, July 6.

There are three more bull runs scheduled this week until the festival’s conclusion on Thursday, July 14, the Associated Press reports.

One man was reportedly gored by a bull while running in the street and the other two were gored inside the bullring at the end of the run, according to José Aldaba, a Spanish Red Cross worker who spoke with Spanish National Television shortly after the event.

An American man, who has been identified with the initials M.T., was one of the festival’s goring victims, according to the New York Post.

Local officials reportedly said M.T. is 25 years old, and he’s from Sunshine, Florida.

The other two victims who were gored are said to be 29 years old from Spain.

Three others were also injured during the bull run, but they made out with only bruises, a Red Cross spokesperson told the Associated Press.

None of the injuries are believed to be in serious condition.

The bull run reportedly elapsed for three minutes and included six bulls and hundreds of human runners.

The annual Festival of Saint Fermín is meant to honor Pamplona’s patron saint, Saint Fermín, who reportedly lived in the third century.

According to local legends, Saint Fermín was persecuted for his faith and was killed when his captors tied him to a bull. The animal reportedly dragged him to death.

Spain’s bull-running tradition, which originally had no connection to the Festival of Saint Fermín, started in the 13th century. Over time, the two events converged, according to the festival’s website.

The weeklong bull run, which typically lasts from July 7 to July 14, is now known as Saint Fermín Encierro – Saint Fermín Running of the Bulls.

Crowds have gathered at this year’s bull run after COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.

Records dating back to 1910 show that dozens of people have been gored while participating in the Pamplona bull run and 16 people have lost their lives while running. The last death happened in 2009, according to reports.