What foods and spreads pair well with sourdough bread? Experts weigh in

Making sourdough bread has become a phenomenon, with many beginners attempting to bake the perfect loaf.

The process of making sourdough bread isn't a particularly easy one.

Often, it takes trial and error to get it right. Making sourdough all begins with a starter. The starter is a combination of flour and water that you must cater to each day it is being developed.

BAKE THE PERFECT SOURDOUGH BREAD USING THESE TIPS FROM BAKERS

Once you have your starter established, you can finally begin to bake delicious loaves.

If you don't want to go through the trouble of making your own, you can always stop by your local bakery to grab a loaf or two.

When you've made or purchased a loaf, you may find yourself wondering what you should eat it with. We've got you covered with expert opinions on the best food to pair with a delicious slice of sourdough.

Sourdough maintains a tasty yet tangy taste that is established through the process in which it's created.

OUT OF YEAST? YOU CAN STILL MAKE BREADS WITHOUT THIS IMPORTANT INGREDIENT

"Sourdough isn't a specific ‘type’ of bread. It's a fermentation process using the lactobacillaceae bacteria and yeast in your environment. The lactic acid that is produced gives sourdough its sour notes," Kaitlin Zarovy of Madison Sourdough in Madison, Wisconsin, told Fox News Digital.

"Many types of bread can be made using this process, and they're all sourdough."

Since there are so many unique varieties of delicious sourdough, there is a wide range of foods optimal for pairing.

"Our plain and yogurt sourdoughs are excellent with local salted butter or tahini-grape molasses mix," Sarah Moridpour and Soheil Fathi of La Saison Bakery in Cambridge, Massachusetts, told Fox News Digital.

"Our cranberry-pecan and fig-walnut sourdoughs complement French creamy soft cheeses, while our pistachio-apricot sourdough is a perfect match for sparkling wine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Soups, stews and braises are great with sourdough, anything saucy that needs to be soaked or scooped up," Zarovy said.

"Sourdough makes wonderful sandwiches or toast. Leftover sourdough can be used in bread puddings, strata or to make croutons or breadcrumbs."

Sourdough also can be complimented with a scrumptious spread or used in a sandwich stacked high with your favorite toppings.

"Sourdough breads often tend to be crusty and hearty. They are an excellent base for hearty toppings that other, softer-crusted breads couldn't hold up to," Zarovy said.

"Tartines (open-faced sandwiches) are an excellent application for sourdough. Nut butters, cheeses, high-quality butter and seasonal jam are all wonderful toppings."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our favorite spreads/dips for sourdough bread are based on quality over quantity. French butter or an excellent extra virgin olive oil is all you need to enjoy a well-baked sourdough," Moridpour and Fathi said.

"These spreads enhance the flavors of our sourdough loaves and create authentic and delicious combinations without changing or adding to the texture."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.