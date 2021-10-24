Gearing up for some Halloween treats? Whip up a batch of these festive muddy buddies — a medley of cereal with melted chocolate chips, peanut butter, Sour Punch candy, and more, served in a big bowl — and guys and ghouls will be thrilled.

"The Sour Punch Muddy Buddies take only a few minutes to prepare," shares Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing for American Licorice Company. "Sour Punch Bats & Pumpkins are our spooky twist on our classic Sour Punch candies and make the cutest creations to share on social media," she adds, noting you can tag @SourPunchCandy on Instagram to show off your best creations.

Follow the recipe below to be the talk of the trick-or-treatin’ town.

Sour Punch Halloween Muddy Buddies

Serves 5-10

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup chocolate chips

½ cup peanut butter

¼ cup butter

10 cups Chex cereal

1¾ cups powdered sugar

30 packets Sour Punch Halloween Bats & Pumpkins Candy

⅓ cup candy eyeballs

Directions:

Combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute at 50 percent power, then stir. Repeat until the mixture is melted and smooth. Pour the Chex cereal into a large bowl. Drizzle the chocolate peanut butter mixture over the cereal and gently toss to coat. Transfer the chocolate-covered cereal to a gallon-size zip-top bag, pour in the powdered sugar, and shake to coat. Or, sprinkle the powdered sugar over the cereal and toss it with a rubber spatula in the bowl. Transfer the muddy buddies to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 20 minutes. Pour the muddy buddies back into the mixing bowl and stir in the Sour Punch Halloween Bats & Pumpkins and candy eyeballs. Serve or cover and refrigerate until ready to enjoy.