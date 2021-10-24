Expand / Collapse search
RECIPES
Published

Sour Punch Halloween muddy buddies

Sour Punch Halloween muddy buddies are the perfect sweet treat for Halloween

By Perri Ormont Blumberg | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gearing up for some Halloween treats? Whip up a batch of these festive muddy buddies  — a medley of cereal with melted chocolate chips, peanut butter, Sour Punch candy, and more, served in a big bowl — and guys and ghouls will be thrilled.

"The Sour Punch Muddy Buddies take only a few minutes to prepare," shares Kristi Shafer, VP of Marketing for American Licorice Company. "Sour Punch Bats & Pumpkins are our spooky twist on our classic Sour Punch candies and make the cutest creations to share on social media," she adds, noting you can tag @SourPunchCandy on Instagram to show off your best creations.

Gearing up for some Halloween treats? Whip up a batch of these festive muddy buddies  — a medley of cereal with melted chocolate chips, peanut butter, Sour Punch candy, and more. (Kate Kasbee/American Licorice Company)

Follow the recipe below to be the talk of the trick-or-treatin’ town.

Sour Punch Halloween Muddy Buddies

Serves 5-10

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Kate Kasbee and American Licorice Company shared a sour punch Halloween muddy buddies recipe with Fox News. First, you'll need to combine chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. 

Kate Kasbee and American Licorice Company shared a sour punch Halloween muddy buddies recipe with Fox News. First, you'll need to combine chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a microwave-safe bowl.  (Kate Kasbee/American Licorice Company)

Ingredients:

    Pour your Chex cereal into a large bowl and drizzle the chocolate peanut butter mixture over the cereal. (Kate Kasbee/American Licorice Company)

    Toss the Chex cereal together until it turns brown from the chocolate-peanut butter mixture. (Kate Kasbee/American Licorice Company)

Directions:

  1. Combine the chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave for 1 minute at 50 percent power, then stir. Repeat until the mixture is melted and smooth.
  2. Pour the Chex cereal into a large bowl. Drizzle the chocolate peanut butter mixture over the cereal and gently toss to coat.
  3. Transfer the chocolate-covered cereal to a gallon-size zip-top bag, pour in the powdered sugar, and shake to coat. Or, sprinkle the powdered sugar over the cereal and toss it with a rubber spatula in the bowl.
  4. Transfer the muddy buddies to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  5. Pour the muddy buddies back into the mixing bowl and stir in the Sour Punch Halloween Bats & Pumpkins and candy eyeballs. Serve or cover and refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

