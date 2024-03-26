Expand / Collapse search
Solar eclipse prompts US school closures, plus a fun American culture quiz

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
boy at closed school next to solar eclipse

Many schools across the U.S. are rethinking their class schedules for April 8, 2024 — the day a solar eclipse will hit North America. (iStock)

SAFETY FIRST – School districts and universities nationwide will observe alternative schedules due to safety concerns during the solar eclipse on April 8. Continue reading...

MONSTER CATCH – A fisherman has broken a world record after he recently reeled in a 97-pound bighead carp. See the wild image.  Continue reading...

BRAVERY IN COMBAT – A Medal of Honor recipient is recounting how he tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. Continue reading...

flo groberg and president obama

U.S. President Barack Obama applauds Medal of Honor recipient retired U.S. Army Captain Florent "Flo" Groberg (L) in the East Room of the White House in Washington November 12, 2015.  (REUTERS/Gary Cameron)

SPRINGTIME STEALS – Check out these springtime gifts to shop on Amazon as the season begins to blossom. Continue reading...

RARE REPTILE – A two-headed snake is being cared for by wildlife professionals after undergoing surgery in Missouri. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about these American singers, plus popular products and more? Test yourself. Continue reading...

American Culture Quiz collage for March 25

American Culture Quiz, March 25, 2024: Test your knowledge each week in this intriguing and fun new quiz. (Getty Images/iStock)

'STRONG TO THE FINISH' – Spinach-loving cartoon character Popeye debuted in 1929 — causing an explosion in the popularity of the leafy green, despite challenges of the Great Depression. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.