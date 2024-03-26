Solar eclipse prompts US school closures, plus a fun American culture quiz

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SAFETY FIRST – School districts and universities nationwide will observe alternative schedules due to safety concerns during the solar eclipse on April 8. Continue reading...

MONSTER CATCH – A fisherman has broken a world record after he recently reeled in a 97-pound bighead carp. See the wild image. Continue reading...

BRAVERY IN COMBAT – A Medal of Honor recipient is recounting how he tackled a suicide bomber in Afghanistan. Continue reading...

SPRINGTIME STEALS – Check out these springtime gifts to shop on Amazon as the season begins to blossom. Continue reading...

RARE REPTILE – A two-headed snake is being cared for by wildlife professionals after undergoing surgery in Missouri. Continue reading...

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – How much do you know about these American singers, plus popular products and more? Test yourself. Continue reading...

'STRONG TO THE FINISH' – Spinach-loving cartoon character Popeye debuted in 1929 — causing an explosion in the popularity of the leafy green, despite challenges of the Great Depression. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

