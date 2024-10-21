Make snow removal easy this year with these 8 winter necessities

Winter is a magical, picturesque season, but frequent snowstorms can make it difficult to get out of the house. As long as you’re prepared, however, winter can be the beautiful season many people love.

To clear your driveway and yard of snow, it’s vital that you have the right equipment. A shovel, ice melt and ice scraper are musts. For anyone looking for a more serious upgrade this year, a snowblower or a mini snowplow may be better options.

A good winter shovel can make all the difference during a snowstorm. The Suncast shovel from Amazon is a no-frills, durable shovel that’s designed to lift heavy snow. There’s also an 18-inch shovel from Walmart that’s easy to lift and is sure to last years.

Tired of spending hours shoveling your driveway? It may be time to invest in a snowblower. They make quick work of snow and save your back from aching. There are different types of snowblowers and different price categories.

An Ego battery-powered snowblower is a lightweight, weather-resistant snowblower with a foldable handle, making it easy to store. You can go with a corded PowerSmart snowblower that easily handles heavy snow and blows snow up to 30 feet away. Finally, there is a gas-powered Murray snowblower that’s easy to push and has a rotating chute for easy use.

Ice build-up is a huge pain in the winter, so it pays to have a strong ice scraper. Walmart and Amazon both have ice scrapers made from strong steel so you can crack through ice, no matter how thick.

Instead of lugging a heavy bag of salt around your driveway, grab a salt spreader that evenly spreads salt and ice melt across your driveway. Amazon and Home Depot both sell reliable Chapin salt spreaders. It has off-road wheels that can stand up to ice and snow and a spiked auger that breaks up chunks of salt or ice melt.

Shoveling gets a lot easier with an electric snow shovel. Get an electric corded snow shovel from Amazon and move 430 lbs. of snow in just one minute. Walmart has a battery-powered electric snow shovel that is best used for moving small amounts of snow without a pesky cord getting in the way.

One of the more fun ways to move snow is with a mini snowplow. If you don’t have a truck with a plow attached, you can get a miniature snowplow from Amazon that attaches to an ATV. It’s a universal mount that can attach to most ATV models.

No ATV? You can get a push version of a mini snowplow from Walmart. It’s on wheels and has a durable metal plow that makes pushing snow much easier.

Ice melt is a necessity for winter. It cuts through thick ice that prevents you from getting in and out of your driveway. Amazon has Snow Joe ice melt that melts ice even when it’s -10 degrees outside. It’s an eco-friendlier version than rock salt and won’t irritate your skin. You can also get a 40 lb. bag of ice melt from Home Depot that’s long-lasting.

You need somewhere to store salt, sand and ice melt so it doesn’t damage your floors inside or melt outside. A simple storage bin that won’t crack from the cold is helpful. Amazon has an ice melt storage bin that can hold up to six 50 lb. bags of sand, salt or ice melter.

Home Depot has a yellow storage bin that you won’t lose track of outside, and it comes with a scoop so you can easily spread salt out on the driveway.