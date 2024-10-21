Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Make snow removal easy this year with these 8 winter necessities

Be ready to move snow quickly with an electric shovel, snowblower or plow

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Published
Don't fear snow storms when you're prepared with the right winter necessities. 

Don't fear snow storms when you're prepared with the right winter necessities.  (iStock )

Winter is a magical, picturesque season, but frequent snowstorms can make it difficult to get out of the house. As long as you’re prepared, however, winter can be the beautiful season many people love.

To clear your driveway and yard of snow, it’s vital that you have the right equipment. A shovel, ice melt and ice scraper are musts. For anyone looking for a more serious upgrade this year, a snowblower or a mini snowplow may be better options.

Winter shovels: $34

A classic shovel and some muscle can help you move snow quickly. 

A classic shovel and some muscle can help you move snow quickly.  (Amazon)

A good winter shovel can make all the difference during a snowstorm. The Suncast shovel from Amazon is a no-frills, durable shovel that’s designed to lift heavy snow. There’s also an 18-inch shovel from Walmart that’s easy to lift and is sure to last years.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get some of these costumes sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Snowblower: $159.99

Make snow removal painless with the help of a snowblower. 

Make snow removal painless with the help of a snowblower.  (Amazon )

Tired of spending hours shoveling your driveway? It may be time to invest in a snowblower. They make quick work of snow and save your back from aching. There are different types of snowblowers and different price categories.

An Ego battery-powered snowblower is a lightweight, weather-resistant snowblower with a foldable handle, making it easy to store. You can go with a corded PowerSmart snowblower that easily handles heavy snow and blows snow up to 30 feet away. Finally, there is a gas-powered Murray snowblower that’s easy to push and has a rotating chute for easy use.

Ice scraper: $40.41

Chip away at ice with a steel ice scraper. 

Chip away at ice with a steel ice scraper.  (Amazon )

Ice build-up is a huge pain in the winter, so it pays to have a strong ice scraper. Walmart and Amazon both have ice scrapers made from strong steel so you can crack through ice, no matter how thick.

BUNDLE UP FOR YOUR FAVORITE FALL ACTIVITIES WITH THIS OUTDOOR APPAREL

Salt spreader: on sale for $169.99

Original price: $221.58

Apply sand or ice melt to your entire driveway quickly and easily with a salt spreader. 

Apply sand or ice melt to your entire driveway quickly and easily with a salt spreader.  (Amazon )

Instead of lugging a heavy bag of salt around your driveway, grab a salt spreader that evenly spreads salt and ice melt across your driveway. Amazon and Home Depot both sell reliable Chapin salt spreaders. It has off-road wheels that can stand up to ice and snow and a spiked auger that breaks up chunks of salt or ice melt.

Electric snow shovel: $119.99

Take shoveling to the next level when you use an electric shovel. 

Take shoveling to the next level when you use an electric shovel.  (Amazon )

Shoveling gets a lot easier with an electric snow shovel. Get an electric corded snow shovel from Amazon and move 430 lbs. of snow in just one minute. Walmart has a battery-powered electric snow shovel that is best used for moving small amounts of snow without a pesky cord getting in the way.

7 HEALTH PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT YOU THROUGH SEASONAL CHANGES

Mini snowplow: $419.99

Have some run with snow removal by using a mini plow. 

Have some run with snow removal by using a mini plow.  (Amazon )

One of the more fun ways to move snow is with a mini snowplow. If you don’t have a truck with a plow attached, you can get a miniature snowplow from Amazon that attaches to an ATV. It’s a universal mount that can attach to most ATV models.

No ATV? You can get a push version of a mini snowplow from Walmart. It’s on wheels and has a durable metal plow that makes pushing snow much easier.

Ice melt: $19.48

Sometimes the only way to get through ice on your driveway is with the help of some ice melt. 

Sometimes the only way to get through ice on your driveway is with the help of some ice melt.  (Amazon )

Ice melt is a necessity for winter. It cuts through thick ice that prevents you from getting in and out of your driveway. Amazon has Snow Joe ice melt that melts ice even when it’s -10 degrees outside. It’s an eco-friendlier version than rock salt and won’t irritate your skin. You can also get a 40 lb. bag of ice melt from Home Depot that’s long-lasting.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Salt and ice melt storage: on sale for $128.69

Original price: $159.99

Keep your ice melt and salt dry with a storage container. 

Keep your ice melt and salt dry with a storage container.  (Amazon )

You need somewhere to store salt, sand and ice melt so it doesn’t damage your floors inside or melt outside. A simple storage bin that won’t crack from the cold is helpful. Amazon has an ice melt storage bin that can hold up to six 50 lb. bags of sand, salt or ice melter.

Home Depot has a yellow storage bin that you won’t lose track of outside, and it comes with a scoop so you can easily spread salt out on the driveway.

Deals