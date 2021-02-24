Six-legged dog survives birth in reported first: 'A miracle'

P-aww.

A tough pup named Skipper is believed to be the first dog with six legs to be born alive — and she continues to thrive.

Skipper the Aussie and Collie mix recently made her debut at Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma City, born with six legs and two tails, the animal hospital confirmed on Facebook. According to the birth announcement, published Sunday, Skipper has congenital conjoining disorders monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus. She has one head and one chest cavity, but "2 pelvic regions, 2 lower urinary tracts, 2 reproductive systems, 2 tails and 6 legs among other things" as a result of the rare disorders.

Staffers speculated that the precious pup may have been in utero with a sibling, but the two embryos ultimately didn’t separate. The newborn dog also has signs of spina bifida, the animal hospital wrote, but super Skipper's organs are in "great shape" with active bowel movements.

Skipper is a true medical "miracle," Neel Veterinary wrote, as no published research indicates that any other dog with her combination of congenital conditions has survived birth.

The fighting pup has been rejected by her mother and is being bottle fed, according to a GoFundMe page established on her behalf. Over $4,600 has been raised for the cute canine to date.

"She will require many vet visits and possibly future surgery to fix some issues if they arise," the organizer explained.

However, "all of her legs move and respond to stimulus just like a normal puppy," Neel vets wrote. "We will continue to research her conditions, monitor her development during rechecks and help keep Skipper pain-free and comfortable for the rest of life."

For now, Skipper is getting settled into her fur-ever home, joining big sister Malibu, a seven-year-old Chihuahua with epilepsy, her owners posted.

The newborn pup has also won quite the following, with her "Skipper's Journey" page already drawing nearly 28,000 Facebook fans.