Babies

See NICU babies in adorable costumes for their first Halloween

One NICU baby was dressed up as grape jelly and another like a mermaid during the festivities

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
NICU babies at Florida hospital get in the Halloween spirit: 'Enchanting display' Video

NICU babies at Florida hospital get in the Halloween spirit: 'Enchanting display'

NICU babies at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, participated in a Halloween costume contest. (Broward Health /TMX)

They might be too tiny to trick-or-treat this year, but these NICU babies are celebrating Halloween in style.

While spending the Halloween holiday in the NICU may be stressful for families, nurses at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, conjured up some extra special Halloween magic by hosting a costume contest for the little ones and their families.

Among the costumes were a pumpkin, Harry Potter, a mermaid, a tiny frog in a blue truck, Pac-Man, and even grape jelly.

NICU baby

One NICU baby was dressed up as a pumpkin during the contest. (Broward Health /TMX)

NICU baby in costume

Another adorable baby was dressed up as grape jelly. (Broward Health /TMX)

Broward Health Medical Center announced in a release that the NICU unit was transformed with an "enchanting display of costumes and festive decor."

Video from the event showed the adorable babies in their costumes and festive decor.

NICU baby dressed up as Harry Potter

Another baby was dressed up as Harry Potter -- complete with a set of his signature spectacles. (Broward Health /TMX)

NICU baby

One baby sparkled as a mermaid during the costume contest. (Broward Health /TMX)

The hospital noted that some of the babies, who were born as early as 25 weeks, had been in the hospital for four months.

"Our team joined in the fun, ensuring NICU families didn’t miss out on celebrating their baby’s first Halloween," they said.

Deals