See NICU babies in adorable costumes for their first Halloween

They might be too tiny to trick-or-treat this year, but these NICU babies are celebrating Halloween in style.

While spending the Halloween holiday in the NICU may be stressful for families, nurses at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, conjured up some extra special Halloween magic by hosting a costume contest for the little ones and their families.

Among the costumes were a pumpkin, Harry Potter, a mermaid, a tiny frog in a blue truck, Pac-Man, and even grape jelly.

Broward Health Medical Center announced in a release that the NICU unit was transformed with an "enchanting display of costumes and festive decor."

Video from the event showed the adorable babies in their costumes and festive decor.

The hospital noted that some of the babies, who were born as early as 25 weeks, had been in the hospital for four months.

"Our team joined in the fun, ensuring NICU families didn’t miss out on celebrating their baby’s first Halloween," they said.