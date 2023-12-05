Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Secrets to ordering healthy at Chick-fil-A — plus a mother's $25M lottery win

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
CFA nutritionist split

Chick-fil-A has plenty of options if you're aiming to keep things healthy while still looking for something fast and easy. (iStock/chick-fil-a.com)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CHICK-FIL-A PICKS – Here's what nutrition experts suggest ordering at "The Chick." Continue reading...

'A LOTTO LUCK' – A Massachusetts woman who took home a major lottery prize of $25 million wants to help her daughters pay off their student loan debt. Continue reading...

VIRAL FRIENDSHIP – Caitlin Doran, a California native, has gone viral on TikTok for sharing the long-lasting friendship she's had with her 22-year-old pet tortoise, Tiptoe. Continue reading...

Caitlin and Tiptoe split final

A California woman is going viral for her 22-year friendship with a tortoise she received for Christmas as a child. (Caitlin Doran/@caitlinandtiptoe)

GIFT GRAB – Shop these 5 Christmas gift ideas on Amazon for the fitness gurus in your life. Continue reading...

FAITH IN FOCUS – "The Chosen" actor speaks about faith and prayer life during Advent and always. Continue reading...

HOLIDAY EATS – Chef Richard Blais' prime rib is the mouth-watering meal to enjoy this Christmas. Try recipe...

Richard Blais prime rib split

Richard Blais, chef at Four Flamingos in Key West, Florida, and co-star of "Next Level Chef," is offering up his Coffee BBQ Prime Rib Roast ahead of the Christmas holiday.  (Courtesy of Richard Blais)

COOKIE QUIZ – How well do you know these facts about the sweet treat? Test your knowledge...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

