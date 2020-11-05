Sea turtle with two amputated flippers learns to swim again

This sea turtle has some serious grit.

Lou, an olive ridley sea turtle, had two of his flippers amputated about five years ago but learned to swim again.

In fact, he was released back to the ocean last week, according to a Facebook post from the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre on Fitzroy Island, Australia.

“Lou after a long journey by plane and 4 wheel drive was released on the Cape this morning,” the post said. “It was a wonderful release and huge thanks to everyone who has made this possible. You’ve got this Lou!”

PET PARROT SAVES OWNER FROM HOUSE FIRE IN AUSTRALIA BY CALLING HIS NAME

According to a comment on another post, Lou was released off Cape York in Far North Queensland.

KENTUCKY TOWN ELECTS DOG AS MAYOR: HE’S ‘ALL EARS’

"It took him a while but once he got going, he was moving at great speed,” Jennie Gilbert, the co-founder of the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre reportedly said, per People.

“It’s a great show of determination and resilience," Gilbert reportedly added. "The cute thing was there was a smaller turtle who took a peek at Lou. It was almost like the small one saying, 'Welcome back to the country.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lou had to have his front left flipper and his back right flipper amputated after he was injured in a fishing net accident five years ago, according to Times Now News.

Since then, he’s been recovering and learning to swim again at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

National Geographic reports that olive ridley sea turtles can weigh up to 100 pounds and are considered a vulnerable species.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS