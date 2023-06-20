Scientist reveals fears about missing Titanic tourist submarine
'DEEPLY WORRISOME' – A deep-water vehicle researcher speaks out as the submersible with five people on board remains missing as it brought tourists to explore the Titanic wreckage. Continue reading…
'AI JESUS' – A chatbot "version" of Jesus Christ is ready to answer questions from human beings. Continue reading...
'DO SOMETHING' – A 99-year-old woman from Florida is having a viral moment on Instagram after sharing her best life advice. Continue reading…
1 POTATO, 2 POTATO – White potatoes vs. sweet potatoes: Is one healthier than the other? Experts chime in. Continue reading...
BOUNCING BACK – Here's how to move forward with confidence after a negative job review or workplace incident. Continue reading...
'UNSINKABLE' – A Titanic survivor's letter described a dramatic near-miss moment that may have sealed the doomed liner's fate in 1912. Continue reading...
BEAR-Y SCARY – A family in Colorado arrived home to catch a bear climbing through their window. See the wild video...
CYBER SLIP UP – Password laziness and other tech mistakes can turn disastrous. Here's how to avoid them. Continue reading…
