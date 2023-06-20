Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Scientist reveals fears about missing Titanic tourist submarine

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The port bow railing of the Titanic

A submarine that has five people on board has been missing since Sunday, June 18, while bringing tourists to explore the wreck of the Titanic. (Reuters/File photo)

'DEEPLY WORRISOME' – A deep-water vehicle researcher speaks out as the submersible with five people on board remains missing as it brought tourists to explore the Titanic wreckage. Continue reading…

'AI JESUS' A chatbot "version" of Jesus Christ is ready to answer questions from human beings. Continue reading...

'DO SOMETHING' – A 99-year-old woman from Florida is having a viral moment on Instagram after sharing her best life advice. Continue reading…

Gayle and Mildred split

Mildred Kirshenbaum, 99, lives alone, still drives, pays her bills online, texts loved ones on her iPhone and never misses happy hour. She's doling out advice in a series of positive yet feisty videos on TikTok and Instagram. (Gayle Kirshenbaum)

1 POTATO, 2 POTATO White potatoes vs. sweet potatoes: Is one healthier than the other? Experts chime in. Continue reading...

BOUNCING BACK – Here's how to move forward with confidence after a negative job review or workplace incident. Continue reading...

'UNSINKABLE' – A Titanic survivor's letter described a dramatic near-miss moment that may have sealed the doomed liner's fate in 1912. Continue reading...

Titanic family and letter

A picture from Stanley May's scrapbook. May is shown at center right, with his brother Dick on the left, their sister Lily Odell second from left and nephew Jack, far right, on the deck of the Titanic. A letter from May — a lucky Titanic survivor — describing the "sliding doors moment" that sealed the liner's fate sold at auction for more than $19,000 in April 2023.  (BNPS)

BEAR-Y SCARY A family in Colorado arrived home to catch a bear climbing through their window. See the wild video...

CYBER SLIP UP – Password laziness and other tech mistakes can turn disastrous. Here's how to avoid them. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

