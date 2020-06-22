Russian nurse who went viral for wearing only underwear under protective gown lands modeling contract

A Russian nurse who went viral for her choice of clothing – or lack thereof – has now reportedly landed a modeling contract with sportswear brand Zasport.

Nadezhda Zhukova, 23, from Tula was photographed in May for wearing only a sports bra and shorts underneath her see-through PPE gown. Zhukova explained to her employers at Tula Regional Clinical Hospital the reason behind her NSFW wardrobe was that she was “too hot” with her scrubs and the vinyl gown, as well as hood, face mask, goggles and gloves.

After the pictures went viral – and the hospital reprimanded the nurse for “non-compliance with the requirements for medical clothing” – the nurse landed a modeling contract as part of Russia’s Medic Day celebration, which took place June 21.

Zhukova said in an interview with the sportswear site that she always wanted to be a doctor “since childhood” and still plans to pursue that goal. However, until then, she sees to be enjoying her new side gig with the Zasport company.

“They told me about the social activities that the brand conducts, that they support doctors, sports veterans. I am interested in such cooperation, and I will combine this work with my main profession. The main thing for me is to become a good doctor and help people,” she said via an English translation.

Despite the recent fame, the young nurse is “still embarrassed to talk about” the nearly-naked incident.

“I remember that I came from the shift, and they’re throwing off the link to the publication. Of course, I recognized myself and immediately closed my accounts on social networks but I didn’t clear the VKontakte cache - several photos were saved there, which eventually ended up in the media,” she said in the translation.

“Of course, I was not ready for such attention. I simply did not pick up the phone on unfamiliar numbers, did not read the news, and tried to somehow abstract myself. Journalists called my friends, tried to find out some information about me.”

Her coworkers were supportive of her, though.

“They understand how nobody knows how hot it is to work in a protective suit in the summer, it is as if you spend several hours in a sauna, it even becomes hard to breathe and walk,” she said in the interview.