Lifestyle Newsletter

Rural spot will pay you $16K to move there and work remotely, plus chicken sandwich causes social media stir

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
digital-nomads-in-Spain

Remote workers with a desire to experience life in a different culture and different country could look at what it means to be a "digital nomad." (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Here are the top headlines.

‘DIGITAL NOMADS’ – A region in Europe is looking for people with remote positions to move to the area. The new residents will be paid thousands of dollars just to live and work there. Continue reading...

SUNNY SIDE UP – A Harvard medical student ate 720 eggs in a month and shared "fascinating" results. Continue reading...

CLAW & ORDER – A fried chicken sandwich with a claw intact is sending social media users into a food frenzy. Continue reading...

Birdbox fried chicken sandwich

Chris Calin of Birdbox in New York City is ready to bite into the take-out eatery's signature fried-chicken sandwich, Claude the Claw. It's served with one chicken foot still attached.  (Kerry J. Byrne/Fox News Digital and Birdbox)

FALL POTLUCKS – Bring your home-cooked food to the potluck with these cooking essentials, or host with the right party equipment. Continue reading...

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT Wedding veil histories date back to Roman times. Here's why brides still wear the headpiece today. Continue reading…

ALIEN-LIKE FISH – Seaside Aquarium announced the sighting of a gigantic Mola mola at Hug Point State Park in Arch Cape, Oregon. The creature measures nearly 7 feet long and is still decaying. Continue reading...

Split image of beach and giant mola mola

A 7-foot-long Mola mola recently washed ashore in Oregon, pictures show. (Tiffany Boothe/Seaside Aquarium)

HOLY GEM – A rare mosaic revealing earliest "physical evidence" of Christianity is now on display at the Museum of the Bible. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals