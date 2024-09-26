Rural spot will pay you $16K to move there and work remotely, plus chicken sandwich causes social media stir

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Here are the top headlines.

‘DIGITAL NOMADS’ – A region in Europe is looking for people with remote positions to move to the area. The new residents will be paid thousands of dollars just to live and work there. Continue reading...

SUNNY SIDE UP – A Harvard medical student ate 720 eggs in a month and shared "fascinating" results. Continue reading...

CLAW & ORDER – A fried chicken sandwich with a claw intact is sending social media users into a food frenzy. Continue reading...

FALL POTLUCKS – Bring your home-cooked food to the potluck with these cooking essentials, or host with the right party equipment. Continue reading...

RULES OF ENGAGEMENT – Wedding veil histories date back to Roman times. Here's why brides still wear the headpiece today. Continue reading…

ALIEN-LIKE FISH – Seaside Aquarium announced the sighting of a gigantic Mola mola at Hug Point State Park in Arch Cape, Oregon. The creature measures nearly 7 feet long and is still decaying. Continue reading...

HOLY GEM – A rare mosaic revealing earliest "physical evidence" of Christianity is now on display at the Museum of the Bible. Continue reading…

