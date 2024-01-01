Pennsylvania travel guide: 6 family-friendly destinations for your vacation

Pennsylvania is a destination filled with fun for the whole family.

From historic landmarks to entertaining amusement parks, there will be something for everyone on vacation in this state.

While in Pennsylvania, you can visit amusement destinations like Hersheypark or Sesame Place, climb the "Rocky Steps" just like the fictional boxer played by Sylvester Stallone, and visit the prison that once held Al Capone.

Below are stops you can make on your trip.

Be sure to grab an authentic Philly cheesesteak at least once during your stay.

1. Hersheypark

Hersheypark is an amusement park that offers fun for the whole family. Located in Hershey, this amusement park includes fun for everyone.

With more than 40 rides for the little ones and plenty of crazy coasters like Fahrenheit, Great Bear, Skyrush and the newest addition, Wildcat's Revenge for the older members of your family, you'll have a jam-packed day at Hersheypark.

If you just want to visit the main amusement park, one day will more than likely be enough to see everything you want to see, but you could experience long wait times depending on the time of year you visit.

Beyond the main park, there are other things to do, like visit Hershey's Chocolate World, where you can build your own candy bar. Here you can also go on a free tour ride.

There's also a water park at Hersheypark that is included with all admission tickets.

Additionally, check and see if there is a concert happening during your visit at Hersheypark Stadium for even more fun during your trip. Keep in mind that if you want to add a concert or a trip to Hershey's Chocolate World to your vacation, you may want to think about staying for more than one day as it may be difficult to squeeze in everything otherwise.

For easy access to the park, stay at one of three official Hershey resorts: Hershey Lodge, The Hotel Hershey, and Hersheypark Camping Resort.

2. Gettysburg National Military Park

The largest battle that took place during the Civil War was at Gettysburg.

This battle has often been referred to as a major turning point in the Civil War. It was also the location of President Abraham Lincoln's famous "Gettysburg Address."

You can explore the battlefield on foot, in a horse-drawn carriage, by bus or on horseback.

3. Eastern State Penitentiary

The Eastern State Penitentiary is located close to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. During its days in operation, it was the most expensive prison in the world.

Today, it no longer holds prisoners but has opened its doors for public tours of the eerie building where criminals like Al Capone were once locked up.

4. Independence Hall

Independence Hall is a historic building in United States history. It was in this building where the Declaration of Independence was adopted and the Constitution was created and signed.

You can take a tour of this building in Philadelphia to learn and explore more about the birth of the nation. Be sure to book your tickets ahead of time for this historic attraction.

While here, you can also visit the historic Liberty Bell.

5. The Rocky Statue and steps

You may recognize the stairs at the Philadelphia Museum of Art from pop culture.

The "Rocky Steps" are a popular tourist attraction in Philadelphia. People from around the world visit to climb each of the steps just like fictional boxer Rocky Balboa did in the original "Rocky" film.

Here you can also see the Rocky Statue that was made for "Rocky III."

If you really want to get in the spirit of the film, listen to "Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti, the song used in the training montage that ends with Balboa going up the now-famous steps as you make the climb yourself.

Be sure to throw your hands up in the air once you complete your climb, just like Balboa.

6. Sesame Place

If you're visiting Philadelphia with little ones in your family, Sesame Place is a must.

Sesame Place is an amusement park filled with family-friendly rides, themed around Sesame Street characters.

If you have never taken your child to an amusement park before, Sesame Place is a great choice for an introduction to rides and attractions.

You can even take them on their very first coaster.

Beyond the rides, there are plenty of other experiences you and your family can take part in, like dining with Elmo and friends, taking photos with characters, plus viewing shows and parades.