Reverse 'seat squatter' encounter draws attention as flight passenger downgrades seat assignment

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Flight attendant helping man find his seat in an airplane

Flight passengers' encounters with "seat squatters" are circulating on social media, with one sharing a "reverse" story. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

‘SEAT SQUATTER REVERSE’ – A Reddit user shared an unexpected "seat squatter" story in a strange turn of events that involved a traveler giving up their first-class seat.

HEROES ON THE ROAD – Goodyear has announced the recipients of the Goodyear Highway Hero Award, recognizing two truck drivers who have gone "beyond their job duties."

'COOL AND CREAMY' – Chick-fil-A is bringing back two "fan-favorite" menu items, with one not being seen in five years.

Chick-fil-A's Key Lime Frosted Lemonade and Key Lime Lemonade are shown.

Two Chick-fil-A drinks are returning to the menu for the first time since 2019. (Chick-fil-A)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

BETTER COOKING – Here are four clever kitchen tools to consider for easier food prep at home. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

