Chick-fil-A brings back key lime seasonal beverages absent from menus since 2019

Chick-fil-A has announced the return of two new seasonal beverages that have been missing from its menus since 2019.

The Key Lime Frosted Lemonade and Key Lime Lemonade will return to participating Chick-fil-A locations nationwide for a limited time starting this Tuesday, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant chain.

Chick-fil-A also announced the return of its Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich.

Originally introduced as limited-time offerings in 2019, the key lime-flavored beverages will be back for the first time in five years.

Chick-fil-A described its Key Lime Frosted Lemonade as a "sweet, refreshing treat combining Chick-fil-A lemonade (or diet lemonade) and our signature Icedream dessert mixed with natural Key lime flavor."

The Key Lime Lemonade uses Chick-fil-A lemonade "mixed with natural key lime flavor for a delightfully sour and refreshing combination."

Chick-fil-A's Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich was first introduced in 2021.

It "quickly became a fan-favorite," according to the news release.

The sandwich features a grilled chicken breast, "marinated with a blend of peppers," along with Colby Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and cilantro lime sauce.

It is served on a toasted multigrain brioche bun.

"Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer while bringing the spice our guests crave at this time of year," Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement.

"The sandwich pairs perfectly with the new key lime beverages, which offer a cool and creamy complement and brighten up our menu offerings to beat those winter blues."

