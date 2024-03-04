Retired chocolate store manager, 93, revisits her career for a day thanks to assisted living home

An English woman got to relive her past life after her assisted living home set up a pop-up chocolate shop in her honor.

Doreen Bishop is a 93-year-old who currently lives at the Magdalen Park Care Home in East Yorkshire, England.

She spent 30 years working as a branch manager of Thorntons, a chocolate company, before retiring at age 65, SWNS reported.

Nearly 30 years later, Bishop was able to reclaim her role for a day when the assisted living home hosted a pop-up chocolate shop in its facility.

Bishop wore her Thorntons jacket and took her position on Feb. 25 behind the counter. There, she helped fellow residents pick out their sweet treats.

Bishop said her memories "came flooding back" and that it was a dream come true, SWNS reported.

"The sweetest moments can happen when you least expect them," she added.

A spokesperson for Magdalen Park Care Home told SWNS that Bishop originally took the idea of offering a chocolate pop-up shop to the employees.

"Doreen [Bishop] loves to share stories about her working days as a young lady and mentioned that she would love the opportunity to work inside a Thorntons shop again, as these were some of her happiest working days."

The spokesperson added that the employees decided to decorate the in-house store like a traditional Thorntons — and let Bishop slip back into her beloved role for the day.

"Customers were welcomed with her signature smile as she dived right back into helping and serving her customers throughout the day," the spokesperson added.

Bishop’s son, Paul Bishop, told SWNS that he loved seeing her in her element again, and that she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"She loved it… She enjoyed every part of it," he said.

Paul Bishop added that his mother has always had a sweet tooth and does have a favorite type of chocolate.

"Her favorites were their ‘continental’ brand, but she’s more of a dark chocolate person now," he noted.

