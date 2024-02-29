Texas teacher shocked when student gets his handwritten message tattooed on her arm: 'Don't cry'

A school teacher got a sweet surprise from one of his students.

A high school teacher in Leander, Texas, identified as Mr. Stephens, left a mark on student Hannah Long — to the point that she wanted to remember his inspirational words forever.

In a video, Long can be seen showing Stephens her new tattoo, which happens to be a note Stephens wrote to her.

"Be fearless in life" is what the high school student's tattoo reads.

Stephens can be seen shocked by Long's commitment to the note — saying he would have written it with better handwriting if he knew she was going to get it tattooed on her body.

Long told Storyful that the note was something he wrote to her when she was going through a tough time with depression.

"He is the teacher who pulled me out of my depression and was there for me when I was living in a broken household," she said.

The video posted to TikTok now has over 7.4 million views and over 622,000 likes.

One user commented, "You validate his life's work. You will be what he thinks of on rough days."

Another person wrote, "This is such a beautiful moment. I've had few teachers like this. They are worth everything in our lives."

Fox News Digital reached out to Long for further comment.

