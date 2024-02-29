Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Texas teacher shocked when student gets his handwritten message tattooed on her arm: 'Don't cry'

Student surprised a teacher with a tattoo of his handwritten message to her: 'Be fearless in life'

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Texas teacher stunned by student’s choice to get words of encouragement tattooed Video

Texas teacher stunned by student’s choice to get words of encouragement tattooed

A high school teacher in Texas was moved to tears after former student Hannah Long showed him her new tattoo, which read, "Be fearless in life." It was a handwritten note he gave her during a bout of depression, she shared.

A school teacher got a sweet surprise from one of his students. 

A high school teacher in Leander, Texas, identified as Mr. Stephens, left a mark on student Hannah Long — to the point that she wanted to remember his inspirational words forever. 

In a video, Long can be seen showing Stephens her new tattoo, which happens to be a note Stephens wrote to her.

TEACHER'S BACK TO SCHOOL ‘BAGGAGE ACTIVITY’ PRAISED FOR POWERFUL MESSAGE: ‘IT BRINGS ME TO TEARS’

"Be fearless in life" is what the high school student's tattoo reads.

Stephens can be seen shocked by Long's commitment to the note — saying he would have written it with better handwriting if he knew she was going to get it tattooed on her body. 

Long and Stephens looking at tattoo

When Long showed her former teacher her tattoo, he said he would have written it more neatly if he'd known she was going to get it tattooed it on her arm.  (Hannah Long/Storyful)

Long told Storyful that the note was something he wrote to her when she was going through a tough time with depression.

VIRGINIA HOTEL EMPLOYEES RESCUE TODDLER'S LOST STUFFED ANIMAL, TAKE PHOTOS OF IT WORKING AND EXERCISING

"He is the teacher who pulled me out of my depression and was there for me when I was living in a broken household," she said. 

Tattoo on arm

The tattoo reads, "Be fearless in life." It was a note of encouragement written from teacher to student meant to help her through a tough time. (Hannah Long/Storyful)

The video posted to TikTok now has over 7.4 million views and over 622,000 likes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

One user commented, "You validate his life's work. You will be what he thinks of on rough days."

Long showing Stephens tattoo

Hannah Long showed her teacher an encouraging message — something he'd written to her earlier when she was struggling. (Hannah Long/Storyful)

Another person wrote, "This is such a beautiful moment. I've had few teachers like this. They are worth everything in our lives."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Long for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 