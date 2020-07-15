Zappos customers can now buy single shoes, mixed size pairs

As the old saying goes, if the shoe fits, buy tons of them.

Footwear retailer Zappos is now allowing shoppers to buy a single shoe or purchase a pair in two different sizes through a new sales option.

Starting Tuesday, shoppers can score exactly what they’re looking for through the inclusive trial aimed at amputees, people with differing foot sizes and others who have been previously excluded by the footwear industry, the Associated Press reports.

Customers had requested the option for years, the shoe site said, with demand growing louder in 2017 with the launch of the Zappos Adaptive site, which sells clothing and shoes that are easier to put on or take off for people with ranging abilities.

Now, Zappos is collaborating with six brands, including Nike, New Balance and Converse, on the effort. The Amazon-owned company is starting small; offering about 80 shoe styles and colors available in adult and kids sizes through the Zappos Adapative site.

Moving forward, online retailer hopes to expand into more shoe styles in the future, said Dana Zumbo, the business development manager at Zappos Adaptive.

When ultimately footing the bill, savvy shoppers need not fret – a single shoe will cost less than a pair; prices will range between $18.50 and $85.

If the trial proves successful, Zumbo said that the goal is to get brands to sell one shoe at a time – in a pitch that would make Cinderella proud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.