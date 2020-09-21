Redditors freak out over bride's mom allegedly wearing white dress

Wedding guests are used to seeing a white gown on the big day. However, very few expect to see the standout color on someone who isn’t the bride.

One Reddit user recently posted photos of an attendee who didn’t get the message about the longstanding tradition on the site’s dedicated “Wedding Shaming” forum.

“Really thought she was getting married too at first, but nope just the brides mom,” wrote the anonymous user, TerryHatesTests.

The mother of the bride’s identity was redacted with a cringe-face emoji in the lead photo, but the rest of her outfit – a lacy, three-quarter-sleeve, white gown – is clearly visible.

“Woooow that is literally is a wedding dress,” the post’s top commenter wrote, receiving more than 350 upvotes as of Monday evening.

“This evil mother of the bride will be sobbing to all her friends that she ‘doesn't understand’ why her daughter is ‘so cold’ towards her. ‘All my friends daughters are so close to their mothers,’” another user theorized. “Then it will be 'why is she keeping me from my grandchildren?!?"

White wedding dresses have been a staple for brides since the marriage of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in 1840, which was one of the first photographed royal weddings in history, according to Wedding Wire.

The dress color reportedly became mainstream after World War II and has stood as a symbol for purity and wealth.

History aside, white wedding dresses are commonly associated with brides in the U.S. and other western civilizations.

The original poster who shared the images of the mother of the bride said she did not attend the wedding and admitted they are not close to the family but suspects the bride was not happy about the color choice since it “looked like an American wedding” and the fact that the mother and daughter are not pictured together.