©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rare 'cotton candy' lobster caught by fishermen, plus Lululemon garment draws backlash

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

cotton candy lobster

"Cotton candy lobsters are approximately 1 in 100 million!" a representative at the science center told Fox News Digital via email. (Seacoast Science Center)

'1 IN 100 MILLION' – A rare blue and pink lobster, nicknamed a "cotton candy" lobster, was caught off the New England coast. Continue reading...

LULU-LOSS? – Lululemon removed a new legging style from its shelves after shoppers took to social media to share reviews of the product. Continue reading...

WORLD TRAVELER – A content creator from Miami, Florida, has been going on cruises since she was 4 years old — now having visited 55 different countries and making it her job. Continue reading...

Woman traveling

A food and travel content creator has been to over 50 countries thanks to her love for cruise ships. (Leslie Diaz)

WELCOME BACK – Back-to-school season is near. Check out these 10 backpack options to consider buying for the star student in your life. Continue reading…

'CAUGHT RED-HANDED' – A Massachusetts fisherman reeled in 14 illegally-sized striped bass in New Hampshire, which led to his arrest. A series of reports were made by the fishing community. Continue reading...

GOTCHA! – A Missouri family's prank went viral on TikTok after a dad saw his own face plastered on a checked luggage bag at an airport in Punta Cana. The video has been viewed by millions. Continue reading...

Dad with personalized luggage

A family pranked their dad by putting stickers of his face on his luggage so he could easily spot it.  (Kelsey Thorne)

FOOD FACEOFF – When comparing peanut butter and jelly, you might ask yourself, is one "worse" or "better" for you than the other? Check out what nutrition experts have to say about these spreads. Continue reading…

RARE ROAST – A restaurant in Paris is selling a roast chicken for $181 with "steakhouse" splendor from a French chef. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and grandpa

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

