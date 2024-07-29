Angler arrested after catching 14 oversized fish: 'Caught red-handed'

A Massachusetts man is under arrest after illegally catching and keeping a total of 14 oversized striped bass.

Authorities had received tips about the angler not releasing catches from his boat while he fished off of the coast of New Hampshire near New Castle and Rye, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

"NH Fish and Game officers conducted a thorough investigation and lengthy interview with the individual that resulted in a ‘caught red-handed’ confession!" officials with the New Hampshire Fish Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief (OGT) posted on Facebook.

"His intent was to sell his catch under his Commercial Striped Bass Permit in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," the post continued.

The man fled the scene after several anglers yelled in his direction, threatening to report him to the fish and game agency.

"As our officers searched, they included Maine Marine Patrol, Massachusetts Environmental Police, and local police to BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect vessel and operator," the OGT's post said.

"Portsmouth Police Department successfully located him after he had loaded his boat onto a trailer and was in the act of ditching the fish."

The fish in question ranged from 37-47 inches in length, which is above the reported legal maximum striped bass requirement in the state of New Hampshire.

"New Hampshire only issues a recreational license for saltwater fishing, which allows for one Striped Bass per angler per day that must be 28 inches to less than 31 inches," OGT officials wrote on Facebook.

Following the arrest, the Massachusetts angler was charged with licensing violations and taking and illegally possessing the striped bass.

If the man pleads guilty to the charges, he will lose his fishing license in New Hampshire and be fined for each of the 14 illegal fish he caught, Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan told the Portsmouth Herald.

"If the fisherman pleads not guilty, he could go to trial in Portsmouth District Court, facing Fish and Game prosecutors," Jordan continued.

The illegal fish are currently being held in freezers in case the fisherman goes to trial. The fish may then be introduced as evidence.

"They’ll freeze them in the meantime and they could be provided to a food bank or a donation center so they don’t go to waste," Jordan said.

The OGT thanked the fishing community for diligently reporting the matter. The agency also thanked local law enforcement for quickly jumping into action "to curtail this abuse of natural resources."

Fox News Digital reached out to New Hampshire Fish and Wildlife for comment.