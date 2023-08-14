Delicious recipes with a prosecco twist

Prosecco is a type of wine that can be consumed on its own with a meal, used for a celebratory toast, enjoyed in a morning mimosa or used as an ingredient in a delicious recipe.

It is often confused with champagne, a similar but more expensive type of wine, although the two do have their differences.

What is prosecco?

Prosecco is a sparkling wine from Italy.

It is traditionally served chilled when enjoyed on its own or paired with cheese, meats and fruits. It also goes well with seafood.

Prosecco is often used as a celebratory beverage that fills glasses during toasts among friends at weddings, graduations and other events.

What are popular prosecco brands?

Prosecco, the less expensive alternative to champagne, will usually cost around $10 to $20 a bottle, depending on the brand.

A few of the popular prosecco brands are Adami, La Marca, Ruffino, Santa Margherita, Mionetto, Belletti and Cupcake Vineyards.

Prosecco comes from the Veneto region in northeast Italy, and Champagne is from the Champagne region in northeast France.

There are three main grapes allowed in the production of Champagne: chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Prosecco is produced primarily from the prosecco or glera grape, which is native to the Veneto region of Italy.

Champagne is made using a time- and labor-intensive process known as the "Méthode Traditionelle," also called "Méthode Champenoise." Prosecco’s secondary fermentation takes place in a stainless steel tank, a process known as the "Charmat" method.

Prosecco is generally characterized by notes of green apples, citrus and white flowers that are usually light and delicate and not exceedingly complex. Champagne has added complexity, due in part to additional time spent in contact with dead yeast cells during secondary fermentation.

Prosecco is an affordable sparkling wine. Champagne is usually upward of $40 a bottle and more of a special-occasion wine.

Before beginning any of these recipes, it’s important to note that the cook time for them is not long enough for the alcohol to evaporate.

Because of this, these meals should not be served to children.

Prosecco-soaked grapes recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound of red and/or green grapes

2 cups prosecco

½ cup vodka

White sugar

For this recipe, the grape color you choose is up to you and your preferences.

Prosecco pairs well with either red or green grapes, so pick your favorite.

Begin by washing the grapes and removing them from the stems. Then, transfer them over to a dry bowl.

Pour in 2 cups of prosecco and ½ cup of vodka. Soak the grapes overnight in the refrigerator. Ideally, you’ll want the grapes to soak for 10–15 hours.

When you’re ready to pull the grapes from the fridge, add white sugar to a plate or bowl to coat the fruit. While you can toss the grapes with your hands or a spoon, you can also use a skewer. Line the grapes up the skewer in an order that is ideal for you. Maybe each skewer is dedicated to a specific color or the grapes are organized one after the other.

Flip the skewer over to coat the grapes. Use a spoon to toss sugar atop the parts of the fruit that seem too bare. Refrigerate until ready to serve or serve immediately.

Onions caramelized in prosecco recipe

Ingredients:

1-2 yellow onions

½ cup of Brut prosecco

¼ cup of unsalted butter

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Once you’ve mastered caramelizing onions with champagne, you’ll have a unique ingredient for many dishes in the future.

Heat a pan over medium heat on the stovetop. Once hot, add the butter. When the butter has turned golden, pour in the prosecco and whisk together for a few seconds.

Allow the champagne to simmer and when about half has evaporated, add sliced onions to the pan and stir with a spatula.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Remove the onions when there is no liquid left in the pan.

Prosecco pairs wonderfully with soft cheeses. Some of the dishes you can include this onion recipe with are as follows.

1. Add caramelized onions to a bed of arugula. Top with fresh tomato and a ball of burrata cheese. Squeeze lemon juice atop the salad, a dash of extra virgin olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with a toasted crostini and a garlic butter spread.

2. Boil a pot of water with salt and olive oil and cook down your favorite pasta. Save ½ cup of pasta water and use it to make a creamy Alfredo sauce. Add the caramelized onions and cooked shrimp. Serve the shrimp plain, blackened or tossed in Cajun seasoning.

3. Grab a ball of dough from your local market or make homemade pizza dough in your own kitchen. Roll it out, glaze it over with extra virgin olive oil, roasted garlic, salt and pepper. Bake the dough for half the time it takes to fully bake. Remove from the oven and add the caramelized onions and prosciutto.

Add the pizza back to the oven and finish baking. Once done, remove it from the oven and lightly squeeze lemon juice across the pizza. Serve hot.

Sundried tomato pasta with prosecco

Ingredients:

Pasta

½ cup pasta water

1 cup prosecco

1 cup sundried tomatoes

1 handful of spinach

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons minced garlic

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh basil

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Start by boiling water with salt and olive oil. Once the water is brought to a boil, add your favorite pasta.

For this recipe, spaghetti, fettucini, linguini, rigatoni or penne are most ideal. Once the past is cooked, save ½ of pasta water and set aside.

In a pan over medium heat on the stovetop, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil first. Allow the oil to heat and then, add 1 cup of prosecco, ½ cup of pasta water and 2 tablespoons of minced garlic and sundried tomatoes to the pan. Allow the ingredients to simmer together until about half of the liquid has evaporated.

Gradually add pasta to the pan. Include the handful of spinach and stir to cook the leaves.

Once the leaves are cooked, top with ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese and stir.

The sauce will thicken with the cheese. Remove everything from heat and top with chopped fresh basil, salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately.

For protein, include chicken or shrimp in this recipe.