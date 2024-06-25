Expand / Collapse search
11 supplements for people who work out that you can buy on Amazon

Fitness supplements can make a difference in your workouts

Collagen isn't just for skin and nails; it can aid in muscle recovery, too. 

Fitness gurus recommend workout supplements as one way to maintain muscle mass and speed recovery after a rigorous routine. These supplements are typically taken pre-workout or after exercising. Pre-workout supplements target performance, while post-workout supplements target recovery. 

Make sure you match your use of pre-and post-workout supplements to your activity. Endurance-type sports like biking, running and swimming require more carbohydrates to replace glycogen stores in the liver and muscle. If you are strength training, you may need fewer carbs but more protein.

These picks include 10 best-selling supplements you can find on Amazon. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can have them delivered to your door in 24 hours. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder 500G

This creatine powder comes highly rated by Amazon users.

Creatine can be taken either before or after a workout to help increase muscle mass and performance over time. Try Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder 500G, on sale for 40% off at around $20 on Amazon. This creatine powder is highly rated by Amazon users and offers five grams of creatine per scoop. You can also buy it at Walmart.

Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder

Try this vegan option for protein.

Protein powders are popular because protein intake needs to increase alongside exercise intensity. Taking protein after intense strength training can help with healthy muscle recovery, so you're ready to do it all again tomorrow. Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder, on sale now for less than $27 on Amazon, delivers high-quality, plant-based nutrition. This vegan protein powder is made from a protein blend of pea, brown rice and chia. It is certified organic, lactose-free, soy-free, non-GMO and gluten-free and does not contain unnecessary fillers or additives. You can also buy it at Walmart.

This whey protein powder is top notch.

If you prefer whey protein, try Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, which costs around $43 at Amazon. It's one of the best protein powder options currently on the market and offers 24 grams of protein. You can take this protein powder before or after exercise, between meals, with a meal or any time of the day when you need extra protein. You can also buy it at Walmart.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Optimize hydration and performance with electrolytes.

For a hot day's workout, get an extra boost of electrolytes that can help enhance your hydration and workouts and supercharge your recovery. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, around $21 on Amazon, comes in several flavors and is easy to mix into your water bottle. One stick contains more than three times the electrolytes of traditional sports, along with five essential vitamins. These hydration sticks are also available at Target.

Try this electrolyte option for less sugar.

Try LMNT Zero-Sugar Electrolytes, which is on sale for around $40 for 30 sticks on Amazon. This sugar-free electrolyte option contains 200 mg of potassium in each stick pack. You can also buy it at Walmart

Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy BCAA

Boost energy and athletic performance with this supplement.

Branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, such as valine, leucine and isoleucine, are popular muscle support supplements, particularly among athletes. Use them as pre-workouts and post-workout supplements for energy and athletic performance. Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy - Pre Workout with Green Tea, BCAA, on sale for around $38 at Amazon, promises a boost of energy and alertness. Just add a two-scoop serving to water for an afternoon pick-me-up. It is also available for purchase at Walmart.

Try this extra-strength BCAA formula.

BPI Sports Best Aminos—BCAA Powder Post Workout and Glutamine Recovery Drink, on sale for less than $15 at Amazon, is an extra-strength BCAA formula that contains a fast-absorbing BCAA blend and CLA Matrix to support muscle recovery, improve endurance and stamina, and reduce protein catabolism – all while preserving lean muscle mass and reducing post-workout soreness. 

Cellucor BCAA is rich in electrolytes and in the amino acids you lose as you exercise.

Cellucor BCAA Sport, BCAA Powder Sports Drink, less than $18 at Amazon, is rich in electrolytes and in the amino acids you lose as you exercise. BCAA Sport is designed to be taken throughout the day. You can also buy it at Nutrabolt.

NOW Sports Nutrition Carbo Gain Powder

Use carbs to speed up muscle recovery and improve exercise performance.

Carbohydrate supplements are recommended to replace glycogen stores after a workout, which speeds up muscle recovery and can improve exercise performance. NOW Sports Nutrition Carbo Gain Powder, on sale for around $32 at Amazon, is pure maltodextrin, a complex carbohydrate derived from non-GMO corn. It provides a sustained energy boost for workouts and activities. It's easy to digest, rapidly absorbed and contains no artificial sweeteners. You can also buy it at Walmart

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins gets good reviews for its large dose of collagen.

Taking a collagen supplement either before or after a workout can benefit your skin and also help you preserve muscle mass and keep joints and ligaments healthy. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder, on sale for around $42 at Amazon, is made from hydrolyzed collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine. Each serving contains 20g Collagen Peptides plus two additional functional ingredients – 100% daily value Vitamin C and 120mg Hyaluronic Acid.

This bag has over 80 servings.

Micro Ingredients Multi Collagen Protein Powder, 2 Pounds, on sale for less than $40 on Amazon, contains more than one type of collagen. This TikTok sensation offers up to 11g of pure pasture-raised collagen peptides per serving. Each bag contains more than 80 servings. It is also available to buy at Walmart.

