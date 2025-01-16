6 products to help your indoor plants to thrive in the winter

Caring for indoor plants in the winter takes some extra steps. For instance, you should drastically reduce watering in the winter as most plants go dormant. That means winter is not a good time to fertilize plants.

You should also keep your plants away from windows, cold drafts, and direct heat sources. Your plants must also maximize light, so move them closer to windows to provide as much light as possible. Make sure you keep an eye on pests and monitor your plants for any signs of stress, like yellowing leaves.

Here are six tools to help you care for your indoor plants in the winter:

Original price: $59.99

Investing in a humidifier can help your plants survive dry winters and maintain a more suitable humidity level for most houseplants. This humidifier from Amazon features an easy-to-clean, detachable tank that holds one gallon of water. Try this HoMedics humidifier on sale at Walmart for $29.94. It has an auto-off timer, so you can set it and forget it.

NEW YEAR, NEW YOU: 12 ITEMS TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR ZEN IN 2025

Original price: $37

Plant lights are excellent for indoor plants during winter if natural daylight is limited. Plants with high light requirements, like tropicals and succulents, particularly benefit from grow lights in winter. For maximum coverage, try this four-head LED grow light on sale at Walmart.

This plant stand with grow lights features eight tiers, eight pot stands and one hook for hanging potted plants. The grow lights can be adjusted to meet the lighting conditions that plants need most at different stages.

A moisture meter for indoor plants can be a great tool if you want to ensure you aren't overwatering plants in the winter or underwatering them in the summertime. The meter takes out the guesswork of watering your plants by providing accurate readings of the moisture content in your plant's soil. This Classy Casita's garden moisture meter delivers reliable readings. This three-in-one meter, $20 at The Sill, provides moisture, pH value and light level readings.

Original price: $19.99

Make snipping and trimming your plants a breeze with these Modern Sprout pruning shears on Amazon. They have a no-slip grip and a carbon steel blade, perfect for quickly deadheading flowers, cutting herbs, grooming houseplants or trimming pesky dead leaves. You can also buy these cute shears at The Sill for $20.

THESE 24 SELF-CARE PRODUCTS TO GET YOU THROUGH THIS WINTER

Regular dusting of your plants keeps their pores free and promotes healthy photosynthesis. Keep your plants dust-free this winter with these soft cotton gloves explicitly designed for dusting houseplant leaves without damaging them from UncommonGoods. You can also buy these houseplant duster gloves on Amazon for $16.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Misting plants can be beneficial in the winter because it helps increase humidity around them. This spray bottle for plants has an ultra-fine continuous mist that sprays at any angle evenly over large areas. This brass-plated mister, $24 at Walmart, is beautiful, practical, and made to last.