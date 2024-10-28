9 products that can help extend the life of your home appliances

Buying appliances can significantly impact your budget. A fridge or a washing machine breaking unexpectedly can derail your finances. One way to avoid having to make a costly appliance purchase is through maintenance. Regular maintenance of home appliances—whether it's descaling or draining—can save you thousands by extending the life of your machine.

Here are 9 products that can help you with DIY maintenance of major household appliances:

Dishwashers need as much maintenance as any other machine you run daily. If your machine has a filter, make sure you are regularly washing it. Keep rubber seals and the door clean with a damp cloth to prevent soil and grime from building up. One easy way to keep it clean is by using these Finish Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets from Amazon. These tablets clean the hidden and vital parts of your dishwasher, including spray arms and filters. This 18-pack of tablets is on sale for $17.92 at Walmart.

Use the Affresh washing machine cleaner to deep clean washing machines. It's good for cleaning most washing machines, including high-efficiency machines, and removes odor-causing residues and grime. It is EPA Safer Choice certified and septic-safe. The Affresh washing machine cleaner can be used monthly or every 30 cycles. Buy this 15-pack of tablets at Walmart for $13.97.

This ice machine cleaner and descaler can help keep your ice maker in good condition and produce clean ice. It can also be used in your nugget ice maker.

Draining and cleaning the drain hole can help keep your fridge in tip-top shape. This cleaning kit from Amazon has everything you need to clean the drain hole, solve the leakage problem and remove any weird smells that may be caused by blockage. It is suitable for all brands of refrigerators, freezer display cabinets and wine cabinets. It is easy to use, quick to dredge and does not hurt the refrigerator. There is no need to cut off the power supply during use.

Cleaning your air conditioner's coils can also help extend the life of your unit. This heavy-duty AC vent cleaner from Amazon effectively cleans the evaporator and condenser coils of an A/C system. The AC Coil Cleaner is a no-rinse coil cleaner and can get the job done without clogging the fins or coils. You can buy a similar type cleaner for $6.98 at Home Depot.

Dirty or clogged vents and ductwork reduce your dryer's performance and can be a fire hazard. Amazon's dryer vent cleaner kit can help remove lint that has accumulated for many years in the dryer vents. Simply attach it to your vacuum, set the suction power and then suck up the dust lint from your dryer vent or dryer hose. Buy this Drill Powered Duct Brush, $26.40, from Home Depot to remove lint buildup and debris in your dryer.

Keep your A/C going and the cool air flowing with the help of the iFLO Smart Automated AC Drain Line Cleaning System. This automatic A/C drain line and drain pan cleaning system uses patented technology to dispense a bio-enzymatic cleaning fluid that actively breaks down clogs and flushes them completely out.

Use this AC cover, on sale at Amazon, to protect the top from leaves and branches. The cover's heavy-duty mesh material provides airflow to the unit and helps reduce moisture inside the outdoor air conditioner. You can buy this AC cover for smaller units at Home Depot for $5.47.

Flushing your tankless water heater helps keep heat exchangers free of scale buildup. This flush kit from Home Depot connects easily to the tankless service valves. Once connected, you can run a solution of water and vinegar to clean the heat exchanger of any scale deposits. Regular use helps maintain a healthy tankless water heater. This kit, $95 from Amazon, is designed to clean and descale most Tankless Water Heaters.