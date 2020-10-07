Pretty Little Thing's new bodycon dress, with attached face mask, sells out after English model wears it

Well, if it encourages people to wear masks, why not?

Pretty Little Thing, an online retailer based in Manchester, England, has debuted a new figure-hugging bodycon dress which comes complete with an attached face covering — and it’s already sold out online.

Sales of the long-sleeve dress — the top of which closely resembles a turtleneck with ear straps — were reportedly spurred after English model Lottie Moss, the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, was spotted wearing the frock in London, The New York Post reports.

The item has since been restocked at Pretty Little Thing, although the site now notes that it’s again “selling out” as of Wednesday morning.

“This dress is perfect for those nights with the dolls,” reads a description of the item. “Featuring a black jersey material with long sleeves, a figure-hugging fit and a mask detail. Style this with strappy heels and simple accessories to complete the look.”

A representative for Pretty Little Thing was not immediately available to comment on the popularity of the item, nor the details of the “mask detail” incorporated into the dress.

The clothing item currently retails for 15 pounds, or just over $19.

The site’s mask/bodycon dress isn’t the first to embrace the idea of an all-in-one COVID-friendly outfit, however. As noted by the Post, the Brooklyn-based brand Tribes of Kin debuted its own COVID Turtle Mask Dress as well.

Bazooka Joe’s friend Mort, meanwhile, has been rocking a very similar look for decades, and yet no one has thought to credit him with this innovative idea.

