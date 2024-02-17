Why prayer during Lent is even more important than you thought, says Christian filmmaker

During Lent this year, believers should put in the effort to improve their prayer lives, Christian filmmaker Chris Worthington told Fox News Digital.

Based in Orlando, Florida, Worthington is the founder of the film production company Every Nation Will Bow. His latest film, "Multiplied," will be released in theaters May 20-21, 2024.

"Lent is really the biblical Christian life: prayer, repentance, fasting, self-denial and other spiritual preparation before Easter," said Worthington.

Lent is the 40-day preparatory period before Easter Sunday and the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It contains three "pillars": prayer, fasting and almsgiving.

"Almsgiving" is also known as charity.

The length of the Lenten season was inspired by the 40 days that Jesus Christ spent in the desert following His baptism.

During this time, Jesus was repeatedly tempted by Satan yet remained resolute in fasting and prayer.

Of the three pillars of Lent — prayer, almsgiving, and fasting — Worthington believes the most spiritually impactful is prayer.

"The argument can be made that prayer is the most important practice of them all," he said.

Prayer, said Worthington, was not "just a supplement to the life of Christ, but rather the very means by which He lived."

"Christians should cling to the voice of their Father through prayer each day," he said.

Lent, he said, "is the perfect time to begin or re-awaken a personal prayer life."

"Without prayer, we simply forget that Christ is constantly new with an unending, revelatory storehouse at His fingertips," said Worthington.

Best known for "This is Living" (2018) and now his new project, "Multiplied" (2024), Worthington has said that he had no desire to live for Christ until he radically met Jesus in 2013 at a worship concert in Tampa, Florida. He left that experience "with joy and peace overflowing out of the core of his soul," his biography notes.

"He's been on a mission ever since to document what he experienced that night – Jesus Christ Himself."

