Use Valentine's Day to be kind to yourself this year. Celebrating self-love is a way to accept and appreciate yourself, and it's good practice to engage in it every once in a while.

You can celebrate self-love by doing things that make you feel good, like bathing, spending time in nature, or learning a new skill. You can also put self-love into action by pampering yourself. Treat yourself to a spa day, a warm bath, or nourishing products. Step away from stressful responsibilities, unplug from screens and give yourself space to try something new.

Here are 10 ways to practice self-love on Valentine's Day:

Treat your hands to something luxurious this Valentine's Day. TokyoMilk's Dead Sexy Handcreme bundle includes quickly absorbing shea butter lotion with a beautiful, lingering scent of deep vanilla, exotic wood and ebony. You can also try this cypress mint hand cream from Courtney Cox's Homecourt line of non-toxic products for $45.

Give your scalp new life with a scrub that exfoliates to remove dirt, oil, dead skin cells, and product buildup. It is a great product to use before a deep condition. This G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo from Goop removes product buildup, dirt, and oil and leaves hair looking healthy and shiny. Try this scalp and body scrub from Ouai, $40 on Amazon, formulated with sugar crystals and coconut oil.

Treat yourself to a new bath product. Adding a new scent can awaken your senses, and the right bath product can be highly nourishing for dry skin. This soothing Osea Vagus Nerve bath oil from Ulta softens skin while soaking away signs of stress to relax the mind and body. This Red Roses bath oil from Jo Malone, $75 at Nordstrom, is ultra-nourishing and gently fragrances the skin with the delicate scent of seven types of roses from around the world.

Treat yourself to ClarinsV-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask from Sephora. This mask is great if you have little time to spare and visibly contours and brightens skin in as little as 10 minutes. Korean skincare line Laniege makes an overnight collagen mask, on sale for $34.20 on Amazon, that helps revitalize, visibly firm and protect the moisture barrier of the skin.

The Theracane Massager allows you to reach tight spots between the shoulder blades. Designed with strategically placed knobs, you can use a Theracane to release trigger points, increase circulation and promote deep tissue healing. This Theragun mini, $199 at Therabody, delivers instant relief to sore muscles.

Exercising is a key ingredient to promote self-wellness. A gentle yoga routine can boost your perspective even on the most challenging days. Use these Premium Yoga Cards from Amazon for inspiration. The deck includes 108 sequences and 120 poses. Or start your journey to greatness with this deck of self-affirmations for financial abundance, $32 from Intelligent Change.

Set a relaxing tone throughout your home with a room fragrance. The pura diffuse on Amazon provides up to 120 hours of high-quality, inviting fragrances for your space. The translucent green diffuser, priced at $18.97 at Walmart, has a large tank and adds a calming touch to your space. Enjoy the soothing effects of lavender, known to relieve anxiety through its aromatic properties.

Start a self-care journal today with the help of this journal from UnCommonGoods. This journal has an entry for every day of the year that helps you put your mental and emotional well-being front and center. This self-care journal, $9.99 from Amazon, is a 13-week guided mental health journal that will help you prioritize your well-being and enhance your confidence and happiness.

Get started on a hydroponic garden to calm your system. This AeroGarden on Amazon grows up to 9 of your favorite herbs, veggies, or flowers indoors and year-round without soil. This self-watering planter, $49.95 from Home Depot, is great for growing herbs the old-fashioned way with dirt.

Relax and reduce anxiety under a weighted blanket. This weighted blanket from Leesa Sleep provides deep pressure therapy to reduce stress, boost happiness, and help you sleep more deeply. You can get the benefits of a weighted blanket in the form of a hoodie for $158 at UncommonGoods. The extra weight in the shoulders provides deep-touch stimulation, which can help relax muscle soreness and joint pain.