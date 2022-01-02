A pot roast recipe that resembles mom’s home cooking

It’s pot roast season. Who’s with us?

Pot roast and gravy has been one of the favorite comfort food recipes of Nicole Johnson of OrWhateverYouDo.com for as long as she can remember.

"Nothing beats homemade gravy, so pile up those mashed potatoes and get scooping," Johnson says. She notes that she makes this recipe on an outdoor pellet grill (pellet smoker), but it can easily be made in the oven following the same directions.

"My favorite part about this dish is that it is almost all hands-off, but tastes like you spent all day over the stove," Johnson adds.

THIS SMOKED MISSISSIPPI POT ROAST IS PERFECT FOR A CHILLY EVENING

Homemade Pot Roast with Gravy by Nicole Johnson, OrWhateverYouDo.com

Makes 8 servings

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours

BEER CAN SAUSAGE-WRAPPED BURGER: TRY THE RECIPE

Ingredients:

For pot roast:

2 tablespoons canola or avocado oil

Salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic salt, seasoning salt, (generous amounts)

3-4 pound beef chuck roast

2 large onions

3-4 large carrots, peeled (optional)

4 cups beef broth

1 cup red wine

CHORIZO AND CHEESE DIP TO MAKE FOR YOUR NEXT GAME DAY SPREAD

For cornstarch slurry for gravy:

3 tablespoons cornstarch

⅓ cup cold water

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Directions:

Place the oil in the bottom of your cast-iron pan, if using, and turn the heat on the burner to medium-high. Preheat your grill to 275 °F. Season the piece of beef well with salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic salt and seasoned salt. Place the roast into the cast-iron pan, and let cook for 4-5 minutes, or until the bottom is well-browned. Carefully flip the roast over onto the other side and brown that side well for another 4-5 minutes. Place the roast into the pan it'll be cooking in. Place the sliced onion, carrots, beef broth and red wine into the pan with the roast. Cook at 275 °F for 2-3 hours, then increase the heat to 325 °F until your roast reaches 200 °F internal temperature (use a cooking thermometer) and is fork-tender. How long this will take depends on the size of your roast, your grill and what phase the moon is in, basically. Note: Cook to temp and NOT to time. Once the roast is done, remove it from the grill. Carefully remove the roast and vegetables from the pan and set them aside, covered tightly. Strain out or spoon out most of the grease from the drippings (a grease tool works so well for this) and then bring the rest of the drippings to a simmer. You need 3 cups of liquid, so if you need to add more beef broth, be prepared to do so. Mix together the cornstarch and cold water. Whisk into the gravy mix and reduce heat to low, stirring until thickened. Serve with your favorite roasted or mashed potatoes, crusty bread, and corn.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This original recipe is owned by OrWhateverYouDo.com and was shared with Fox News.