10 pool loungers you should have by your poolside this summer

You can refresh your pool area without doing a major overhaul by replacing some finishing touches. Soft furnishings like pillows are a cost-effective way to add color to your backyard. You could also consider adding new plants or garden decorations to spruce up the area. Another way to revamp your poolside area is to replace aging plastic pool loungers.

You don’t even need a pool to appreciate the magic of a good lounge chair. A great lounge chair can transform your backyard into an oasis and make you feel like you are on a well-deserved summer holiday.

When choosing a lounge chair for your backyard, look for furniture made with durable, sun-resistant materials. Fabrics should also be waterproof, with quick-drying capabilities and resistance to mold and mildew. You will also want to pay attention to design—a lounge chair can transform your space.

Here are five lounge chairs that will work magic in your backyard:

Step2 Vero Pool Lounger, $249.99

The Step2 Vero Pool Lounger, $249.99 at Amazon, is a great choice if you plan to lounge in your pool. The sleek, minimalist design of the chair will make any backyard look contemporary. It is also resistant to prolonged sunlight, chlorine, and saltwater.

Line Lounge Chair, $795.00

This Line Lounge Chair, $795.00 at Tupelo Goods, has a stunning modern silhouette. It is made of premium polyethylene resin for extreme durability and is designed with ergonomic principles, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing lounge chair posture.

Wrought Studio in-pool chaise loungers, $1,399.99

This set of two loungers, on sale for around $1,399.99 at Wayfair, will blend seamlessly with your pool shelf, beach, or pool deck.

Noble House Broadway Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge. $855.68

This Noble House Broadway Outdoor Acacia Wood Chaise Lounge in Teak, around $855.68 at Walmart, comes with two chairs and cushions. The set will bring a homey yet sophisticated style to any backyard or patio space.

Barbuda Captain Steamer, $1,599.99

The Barbuda Captain Steamer, $1,599.99 at Wayfair, is a classic and timeless design. This ergonomic reclining chair is great for outdoor patios, gardens, or the deck of a yacht. It is also available on Amazon.

Manarola Teak Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $207.00

Or you could opt for a classic teak chaise lounge that looks like this Manarola Teak Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Grey Cushion, which costs $207.00 at Home Depot. The chair is crafted from solid eucalyptus grandis wood, has a teak finish, and has a comfortable gray cushion.

Gymax Rattan Patio Lounge Chairs, $409.99

You can rest and set the scene in your backyard with this Gymax Set of 2 Rattan Patio Lounge Chairs, avaiable for $409.99 at Walmart. This leisure lounger is constructed from durable rattan and steel, ensuring long-term use time and high sturdiness. It comes with an adjustable backrest cushion and pillow.

Wicker Rattan Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $379.99

This Wicker Rattan Outdoor Chaise Lounge, $379.99 for two at Home Depot, comes with a detachable cushion. The five-level adjustable backrest ensures superior comfort.

Modway Shore Aluminum Chaise with Cushions, now $897.00

This Modway Shore 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Aluminum Chaise with Cushions in Silver Peridot, on sale for $897.00 (originally $2,556.00) at Walmart, has a modern aesthetic. The chairs have an anodized brushed aluminum frame built to last with the comfort and versatility you’ve been looking for in an outdoor lounger. You can also buy a single chair from Amazon for around $200.

Frontgate Santino chaises, now $1,359.15

The Santino set of two chaises, around $1,359.15 (originally $1,599.00) at Frontgate, are designed with an attractive open weave of all-weather wicker. The textured wicker is handwoven over aluminum frames in an open pattern that allows air to circulate, keeping you cooler on hot days.