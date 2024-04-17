Decked-out backyards help homes sell for more: Here’s what to include in your backyard paradise

Zillow recently released a report that found certain backyard accessories add extra value to your home when you want to sell. Even if you don’t want to sell anytime soon, adding some luxury to your yard makes it all the more enjoyable.

Outdoor showers, tricked-out patios, outdoor furniture, sheds and other outbuildings all add value to your home and give you the space and comfort you need.

Outdoor kitchens

Outdoor bar

Patio

Sheds and greenhouses

A pizza oven, whether wood-burning or propane, makes delicious pizzas that an indoor oven just can’t compete with. For an affordable propane pizza oven, Home Depot has the Ora cast aluminum pizza oven. Get a wood-burning pizza oven on Amazon for under $200.

A grill is the center of any outdoor kitchen, often acting as an outdoor stove. Grills with side burners and side shelves make cooking easier. Home Depot has four-burner propane grills for under $250. You can find a stainless steel grill with a side burner on Amazon if you’re willing to spend a little more.

Grill gazebos make your patio look fancy while offering protection for you and your grill during bad weather. Amazon has stainless steel gazebos that are easy to put together and durable. Those who prefer wood should look at the options Walmart has to offer.

Anyone who spends a lot of time outside with friends and family will appreciate an outdoor bar. Don’t want to spend a ton? Amazon has wicker bar options for under $100. You can also get a bigger bar and two chairs from Home Depot. Plus, it comes with added storage.

Outdoor TVs are specifically mentioned in Zillow’s study and are known to add value. Installing a TV cover is a must if you put a TV outdoors. Amazon offers durable TV covers you can easily install outside. Home Depot also has TV covers at a slightly lower price.

Decks and porches can also be decked-out (pun intended) to create a desirable, money-making space. You can find a bar on Amazon for under $120 you can easily attach to your deck’s handrail. Wood lovers can opt for this wood bar from Wayfair that can also easily be attached to the side of your deck or house.

Patios with landscaping are popular additions that potential sellers love. Add some plant life to your patio without breaking the bank with this mini metal raised bed from Amazon. Metal not your thing? Get wood raised beds from Wayfair instead.

Rather than gravel or broken up stone, patio pavers make caring for your patio a lot easier. Both Home Depot and Lowes have a range of stone patio pavers that can be delivered to your home at little cost.

The Zillow study also found outdoor showers added more value to homes for sale. Plus, they’re relaxing for you and can be perfect for kids who spend their summers playing outside. Amazon has an outdoor showerhead kit you can install yourself in minutes. Home Depot has privacy enclosures for those without enough privacy to have an outdoor shower out in the open.

A nice greenhouse will have all the plant lovers looking to buy checking out your home. They also provide a space for you to grow plants, fruits and veggies. Amazon has small, DIY greenhouse kits anyone can build on their own. Semi-permanent greenhouses can be found at Home Depot and other big-box garden centers.

She sheds (or He sheds) are exciting for prospective buyers and give you a place to call your own long before you sell. Home Depot’s Newton shed looks like a mini house and provides plenty of space all for under $2,000. For just over $2,000, Amazon also has shed options that are durable and blend in seamlessly with your backyard.

Atriums are gorgeous additions to any home and add indoor/outdoor space everyone in the family will want to hang out in. Whether you want a catio, a greenhouse or just somewhere warm to relax in, an Atrium provides the space you need. You can get kits to build your own atrium or pergola at Home Depot or Bed, Bath and Beyond for about $3,000 to $4,000.

