Spruce up your garden with these 10 garden decorations

Now that you’re finally uncovering your garden, it’s time to think about what you want your garden to look like come summer. So hit the greenhouses and pick out all your favorite flowers, veggies and everything in between. Adding garden decor to your garden makes it all the more festive and beautiful. It’s an affordable way to add more fun and interest to your yard.

Here are 10 garden decorations every gardener will love.

Trellises are great decorations, but they also offer support for any climbing plants you add to your garden. Lowes has a sunflower trellis that’s under $50, or you can find options on Amazon like this two-pack of trellises filled with colorful butterflies.

Metal frogs add some whimsy to your garden, plus they’re just plain adorable. Garden store Plow & Hearth has a cute, tea-drinking frog statue made from recycled materials. Book lovers will appreciate this reading frog from Wind and Weather.

Add some wind spinners to your garden for entertainment during windy days. Flower wind spinners blend in with your garden and offer beautiful splashes of color. Amazon and Plow & Hearth both have affordable sunflower wind spinners.

Every garden should have a gnome. You can get gnomes in all shapes and sizes, making each unique. Home Depot has a classic gnome, while Design Toscano has gnomes meditating, riding Harleys and fishing.

Stepping stones are easy to DIY or you can buy pre-made ones and easily add them all over your garden. Amazon has affordable stepping stones for under $20. Plow & Hearth also has rubber stepping stones that are durable and more lightweight.

Light up your garden with different solar lights. Solar glass mushrooms are part decorative and part solar light. Amazon and Walmart have solar mushrooms under $25 that make the perfect addition to any garden.

Rain Chains are fun decorations that collect rain and tip over. They can easily be attached to the side of your home or plant hooks. Get a simple copper rain chain from Home Depot or a sun rain chain from Amazon.

Do you have gutters with a downspout that you’d rather not stare at? Get a downspout cover like this koi fish one from Wind and Weather. Wayfair also has an adorable bird downspout cover.

Keep birds and squirrels away from your garden with the help of a couple of metal bird stakes. You can get a metal crane stake from Wind and Weather or cardinals from Amazon.

Make your garden more peaceful when you add a Buddha statue. Opt for granite or cement statues that’ll last outside. Lowes has Buddha statues for under $50 meant to be outside. You can also get a giant Buddha statue from Wayfair.

