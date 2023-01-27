Police dog's mugshot goes viral after pup allegedly steals officer's lunch

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BAD TO THE BONE - A Michigan police dog named Officer Ice is grabbing attention on Facebook after he allegedly stole a colleague's lunch. See the pup's mugshot. Continue reading...

'GOD IS FAITHFUL' - A father has gone viral on TikTok after singing a "worship song" to his premature son a Texas hospital. Continue reading...

OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT - An injured 11-year-old boy from Georgia has earned the support of thousands of people on Facebook following an attack by pit bulls that nearly cost him his life. Continue reading...

GOING 'EXTINCT' - These are the baby names that are already declining in popularity for 2023. Continue reading...

'AVOID STRANGE MEN' - A 100-year-old woman is sharing spunky advice for those who want a long life. Read her insights here. Continue reading...

THE 'GREATEST INVENTION' - This American gave the world an innovation by which all others are compared. It’s the greatest thing since … Well, it’s the greatest thing, according to popular acclaim. Continue reading...

'GENTLE GIANT' - Chastity Hobbs, 26, of Phoenix, Arizona, adopted her cat Kusa when he was three months old. Little did she know Kusa would grow to 15 pounds, costing her $170 a month in cat food. See the footage...

SHOCKING LIFE CHANGE - A once-obese North Carolina man who was inspired by a Navy SEAL to quit drinking has gotten fit and radically altered his life. See his incredible transformation. Continue reading...

'WHICH ONE ARE YOU PICKING?' - A man's viral tweet has ignited a major debate about which pen is the best writing tool. See if yours made the cut. Continue reading...

NIXED NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS - Don't let a winter slump keep you down. Here's one mom's tips for staying positive, focused and happy. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - An iPhone hack lets you send secret texts to friends. Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how to keep your messages more private with this trick. Continue reading...

CAR QUIZ - Do you know the state where your vehicle was built? Test your knowledge...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION