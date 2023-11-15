Photo hunt: How fast can you find the hidden mice and mushrooms?

Can you solve this seek-and-find brain teaser?

A graphic artist, Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared a new visual puzzle with Fox News Digital that features four mice and five mushrooms hidden among an array of fall foliage.

This autumn-colored cartoon is full of festive fall leaves and branches.

In the midst of the leafy display you can find four mice and five mushrooms.

The mice can be found looking in different directions and the mushrooms can be seen from a variety of angles.

Helpful hint: All five mushrooms have the same colored top.

Dudás posted this seek-and-find on his social media pages on Nov. 13, where his followers revealed if they were able to solve the puzzle.

"Found the mice quickly but the first mushroom took forever but finally found all five!!," one social media user commented.

"Was not easy either!! This was a great brain workout."

Most Facebook users said that they were able to identify all four mice, but locating the mushrooms was apparently a challenge.

"The 4 mice were very easy to find but the mushrooms were harder. I only found 2 mushrooms..." another user commented.

"I found the four mice pretty quickly, but took ages to find all the mushrooms," wrote another user. "Even the first mushroom was hard to find; I scoured about 80% of the picture before I found the first one."

Dudás is a comic author and artist and has published a number of illustrated books, including "Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on his social media accounts.

Need help identifying the mice and mushrooms?

Check out the answer on the artist's website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/11/4-mice-and-5-mushrooms-solution.html