Periodic table quiz: How well do you know these scientific elements?

Periodic Table Day is celebrated every year on … well, we'll let you figure that out in the quiz just below!

Plenty of folks have a fascination with the periodic table all year long.

The periodic table organizes elements according to similar properties — so anyone can tell the characteristics of an element simply by looking at its location on the table. How well do you actually know the table, including its history and facts about the elements themselves?

Take a chance on your scientific knowledge — test yourself below!

<section><h2>Periodic table quiz! How well do you know the scientific element chart?</h2> <p></p> <h4></h4> <p>Test your knowledge of all things elements!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many confirmed elements are on the periodic table?</strong></h1></h2></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The order of the periodic table is based on what factor?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The periodic table creator denied elements' existence — true or false?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The periodic table has never been revised — true or false?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The majority of elements on the periodic table are composed of what?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of these is the most abundant element in the universe?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">"J" is the only missing letter from all symbols on the periodic table — true or false?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The creator of the periodic table, Dmitri Mendeleev, was from which country?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Roughly how many elements on the periodic table occur in nature?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Many of the elements on the periodic table are named after those awarded which honor?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">It is possible to combine all elements of the periodic table — true or false?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">When is National Periodic Table Day?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Mendeleev left blank spaces on the original periodic table for elements yet discovered — which element was the first to close a gap?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">What is the 2021 Guinness World Record for the fastest time to arrange all elements on the periodic table?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3><h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">The periodic table is a key part in teaching which type of science class?</strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></strong> </h1></h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you taken our classic authors' quiz? Try it now!

How about the Bible quiz? Check it out!