Pennsylvania police rescue 6 ducklings from storm drain

Southeastern Pennsylvania police jumped into action on Saturday by opening and crawling into several grates to rescue six ducklings that became stuck in a storm drain.

The Upper Makefield Township Police Department shared the story on Facebook, a day after serving an arrest warrant to someone who was accused of not only cursing at the officers, but also resisting arrest.

"As you read earlier, yesterday was a bit of a tussle… today we had to hustle," the department posted.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to a report that baby ducks were stuck in the storm drain near Crimson Leaf Drive and Greenbriar Court.

When officers arrived, they were able to locate the ducklings.

Images posted to Facebook by the department show deputies crawling into several storm drains to rescue the babies.

"Needless to say, you know we weren’t leaving until we got them all out," the post read. "So, 90 minutes later, 5 storm grates lifted, a lot of back and forth, and some finagling, all 6 ducklings were rescued and returned to their brood."

Once the ducklings were returned to their mother, they went for a swim in a nearby pool before going on their way.

The department thanked a citizen who helped by providing a net, but also assisted in the "ducky detainment."