  Published
    Fun and extravagant Kentucky Derby hats through the years

    The race isn't the only thing to watch at Saturday's Kentucky Derby — especially not when there's likely to be plenty of elaborate headgear in the stands. If you're not heading to Louisville for the 148th "Run for the Roses," you can still get into race-day spirit with a mint julep, a hot brown and a fancy hat. While classic Kentucky Derby hats are usually decorated with anything from feathers to flowers, horse-themed headgear has been a popular choice over the years:

  • Kentucky Derby fans wear horse jockey and race horse hats
    Derby fans Eric Williams (left) of Chicago and Skip Koepnick (right) of Wyoming, Michigan, wear their unique horse jockey and race horse hats at Churchill Downs prior to the running of the 127th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, on May 5, 2001.
    Reuters / Reuters Photos
  • Kentucky Derby wheel hat
    On May 4, 2002, Tony Offlutt, of New Albany, Indiana, wears a huge Kentucky Derby theme hat at the Churchill Downs paddock area of the 128th Kentucky Derby.
    REUTERS/Jamie Rhodes PJ / Reuters Photos
  • Navy blue winner's circle hat
    Kentucky Derby fan Margaret Marsden wears a self-designed hat depicting the winner's circle at Churchill Downs, prior to the 128th running of the Kentucky Derby, on May 4, 2002.
    REUTERS/Jamie Rhodes PJ/HB / Reuters Photos
  • Tower hat with horse and American flag at Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky Derby fan Ernie Trent of Indiana wears an extravagant tower-shaped hat at Churchill Downs prior to the128th running of the Kentucky Derby, on May 4, 2002. 
    REUTERS/Tom Uhlman PJ / Reuters Photos
  • Horse head-shaped hat with roses at Kentucky Derby
    A race fan wears a unique horse head-shaped hat with roses in the infield at Churchill Downs prior to the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby, in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
    REUTERS/Win McNamee PJ/HB / Reuters Photos
  • Race horse and rose-adorned hat
    Kentucky Derby fan Skip Koepnick wears a unique race horse and rose-adorned hat prior to the 130th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 1, 2004.
    REUTERS/Larry Downing PJ/HB / Reuters Photos
  • Man wears horse hat at 2005 Kentucky Derby
    Race fan Jed Munson of Sarasota, Florida, sports an elaborate horse hat in the infield of Churchill Downs in Louisville Kentucky, May 7, 2005 prior to the 131st running of the Kentucky Derby.
    REUTERS/Matt Sullivan PJ/GN / Reuters Photos
  • Horse and rose hate
    On May 6, 2006, derby fan Donavan Barnett wears a horse- and rose-adorned derby hat at the Churchill Downs paddock area of the 132nd Kentucky Derby in Louisville.
    REUTERS/John Sommers II / Reuters Photos
  • Woman wears sunflower hat at Kentucky Derby
    On May 20, 2006, horse racing fan Mary McMullen wears a hat decorated with black-eyed susans while watching the races at the Pimlico Race Course before the 132nd running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
    REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Photos
  • Balloon horse hat at Kentucky Derby
    A race fan wears a hat made of balloons depicting horses before the 133rd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 2007.
    REUTERS/John Sommers II / Reuters Photos
  • Three men with balloon hats
    Race fans display their balloon hats before the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Pink feather No. 39 hat at Kentucky Derby
    A race fan displays her pink feather No. 39 hat before the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.     
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Race track hat at Kentucky Derby
    A race fan displays her racetrack hat before the 134th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 3, 2008.
    REUTERS/Molly Riley / Reuters Photos
  • Horse head hat at Kentucky Derby
    On May 2, 2009, one man wears a hat shaped like a horse head at the 135th Kentucky Derby as race fans stand in the paddock area of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Race horse-shaped hat with jockey
    Race fan Greg Fehribach wears his horse hat ahead of the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.
    REUTERS/Brent Smith / Reuters Photos
  • Kentucky Derby roof hat
    Race fan Ron Kelly wears his Derby hat ahead of the 135th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 2, 2009.
    REUTERS/Brent Smith / Reuters Photos
  • Butterfly print Kentucky Derby hat
    Woman in a colorful butterfly-print hat attends the 136th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, Louisville.
    Associated Press / AP Images
  • On May 7, 2011, a race fan wears an elaborate pink hat with feathers and flowers for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
    On May 7, 2011, a race fan wears an elaborate pink hat with feathers and flowers for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Camera-shaped hat
    Eric Williams of Chicago wears an antique camera on his hat prior to the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 5, 2012.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes  / Reuters Photos
  • Kentucky Derby hat adorned with flowers and peacock feathers
    A woman wears a fancy hat adorned with flowers and peacock feathers at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby, on May 5, 2012.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Tall flamingo-flower Kentucky Derby hat
    A woman wears a tall flamingo-flower hat at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky at the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby, on May 5, 2012.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Cream-colored hat with floral embellishments
    A woman wears a giant cream-colored hat with floral embellishments and prints at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby, on May 5, 2012.
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Multicolored feather hat at Kentucky Derby
    Before the 138th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 5, 2012, a woman wears a hat with black, blue and yellow feathers at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. 
    REUTERS/Jeff Haynes / Reuters Photos
  • Red cup brimmed hat
    Race patrons wearing matching elaborate hats arrive for the running of the 139th Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 4, 2013.
    REUTERS/John Gress / Reuters Photos
  • Rose jester hat
    On May 4, 2019, horse racing fan Mat Lowe wears a derby hat during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. 
    Reuters/Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Photos
