Fun and extravagant Kentucky Derby hats through the years

The race isn't the only thing to watch at Saturday's Kentucky Derby — especially not when there's likely to be plenty of elaborate headgear in the stands. If you're not heading to Louisville for the 148th "Run for the Roses," you can still get into race-day spirit with a mint julep, a hot brown and a fancy hat. While classic Kentucky Derby hats are usually decorated with anything from feathers to flowers, horse-themed headgear has been a popular choice over the years: