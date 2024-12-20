Celebrate inauguration day with this patriotic Fox News merch

Inauguration Day is Monday, January 20, so start gathering your red, white and blue now! You can show your love of America and the democratic process with the FOX New Shop’s line of "Proud American" merch.

You can get everything from scarves, t-shirts, hats and slippers in festive red, white and blue colors. Much of the merch includes the bold statement "Proud American", paired with the classic, well-known FOX News logo.

Celebrate the incoming administration and your general love for your country by stocking up on all your favorite FOX News merchandise!

Now that the weather is cold, it’s the perfect time to get a patriotic scarf. The FOX News flag scarf is a bright, red, white and blue scarf complete with the stars and stripes every American is proud of. Stay warm while still showing your patriotic spirit.

Go simple but still show your American pride with a FOX News proud American t-shirt. Choose from gray or white and get a shirt with "Proud American" stamped on the front underneath a big, bold American flag.

SHOW YOUR AMERICAN PRIDE WITH FOX NEWS PROUD AMERICAN MERCH

On election day (and every day!) slap a FOX News proud American can cooler over any of your drinks to show you unwavering support for your country. The American flag paired with the FOX News logo on the other side shows your love of country and love of all things FOX.

A FOX News proud American ball cap is a versatile hat you’ll want to wear everywhere. You can choose between a red or white hat with "Proud American" embroidered on it, a simple, but powerful statement.

Are you a mom who always has FOX News on in the background? Then this FOX News proud American mom mug is the perfect cup to drink your morning coffee in. The floral pattern paired with the FOX News logo makes for a beautiful mug.

Dads who love FOX News and their country can get their own FOX News proud American dad mug. It has a bold message on it, with "Proud American Dad" stamped on one side and the classic FOX News logo on the other side.

Spending inauguration day on the golf course? A FOX News proud American visor is a great way to show what you stand for while out on the course. The Velcro fastener makes it easy to fit the visor perfectly on your head.

GET EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR THE GOLF COURSE FROM THE FOX NEWS SHOP

Relax in style with a FOX News proud American tank top. The boxy design is comfortable and the bold "Proud American" logo shows your patriotic spirit, even if you’re just hanging out at home.

Dads will love wearing this FOX News proud American dad polo at work, on the golf course or just around the house. It’s made from premium, stretchy material and is made to be baggy for added comfort.

A FOX News proud American bucket hat is a stylish take on patriotism. It goes with any outfit and is a simple but strong statement of your love of country.

A great gift for moms, the FOX News proud American mom t-shirt is a well-fitting shirt that comes in three fun colors. It has a floral FOX News logo in the corner with "Proud American Mom" underneath that shows off the values your mom holds.

Have a little fun with your red, white and blue attire on inauguration day. The FOX News stars & stripes Hawaiian shirt has a striking floral patter with stars and stripes mixed in, creating the perfect blend of whimsy and patriotism.

A versatile, stylish and patriotic tank top, the FOX News proud American women’s tank top is a soft and flowy tank. It offers a relaxed fit, so it’s certain to be one of the comfiest shirts you’ll own.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Tuning into the inauguration at home? A pair of FOX News proud American mom slippers can help you relax while still demonstrating your support for all things U.S. The waffle-like material keeps your feet warm and comfortable while you spend your day inside.