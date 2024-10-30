10 items to heat up your outdoor patio in cold weather

Patios aren't only for warm-weather entertainment. With a few tweaks and maybe some splurge additions, you can transform your outdoor area into a cozy space you'll want to use even when the temperatures drop.

Here are 10 winter patio ideas to help you maximize your outdoor space on those chilly days:

Electric heaters are generally the easiest to install since you only need to plug them into a wall outlet or extension cord. This electric heater from Amazon has three heating modes and tip-over protection in case it is knocked over. On the other hand, propane heaters can generate more heat and only require a propane tank. This Pamapic Patio Heater on Amazon has a variable heat setting and a built-in control valve that allows you to adjust and regulate the temperature. Its sleek design makes it easy to incorporate into your patio and comes with a cover.

Try a smokeless fire pit to warm up your space. This Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 smokeless fire pit has a double-walled design that provides superior airflow and a prime secondary burn. The wood-burning flames get 400 degrees hotter than conventional fires, eliminating smoke and creating fine ashes. Or go upscale with this Langport Concrete Propane Fire Pit Table, on sale for $589.99 at Wayfair. The low profile of this elegant fire table just beckons you to gather around it and tell stories. Clean burning propane flame provides soothing warmth with electronic ignition and a safety valve for easy start.

Use your Chimenea as a fireplace or an outdoor grill. This Blue Rooster Venetian Grill Chiminea is ready for anything. You can roast corn on the top or bake bread in the middle, all at the same time. Or just kick back and enjoy the warmth on a cold evening. Or try this Cuisinart Chimenea Propane Fire Pit for $399.99 from Cuisinart. It has a smart design and an innovative directional heat shield that forces the hot air outward, warming you and your guests. It can run off a 20-pound propane tank for nine to 15 hours.

Set the ambiance for a nice winter evening with these solar-powered deck lanterns from Amazon. The lanterns are made of handwoven resin wicker for durability and charge in the sun. These stunning solar patio lanterns, on sale for $35.99 at Wayfair, illuminate your space with their beautiful floral pattern shadow.

Keep cozy under the heat of a blanket. The Arcturus Military Wool Blanket is super soft, warm and durable. The blanket is loom-woven and hemmed on all sides with contrast lock stitching. The Sunbrella Indoor Outdoor throw, on sale for $147.99 at Wayfair, will bring comfort and long-lasting durability to all your favorite spaces.

Add an inflatable hot tub to transition your outdoor space into a winter wonderland. These soft-sided hot tubs can be inflated and deflated for easy storage. Try this Coleman Bestway AirJet square inflatable hot tub for an easy-to-set-up option. It provides a soothing massage experience with 140 bubbling warm jets for up to four to six people and reaches up to 104 degrees for ultimate relaxation. For a smaller, two to four-person tub, try this CO-Z inflatable hot tub, on sale for $369.99 at Wayfair. This tub is built to offer superior heat resistance while still maintaining a comfortable surface for ultimate relaxation.

Warm your space with outdoor throw pillows. This four-piece set of 16-inch by 16-inch knife-edge outdoor throw pillows is perfect for accessorizing outside living areas. Toss this set of four square pillows onto any porch, patio, or poolside seating to add carefree style and casual comfort without adding maintenance. These outdoor pillow covers, on sale for $18.99 on Amazon, come in a beautiful black-and-white pattern.

Inject cold-season color to your outdoor space with winter plants. The yew shrub is a good choice for an outdoor winter plant because it's an evergreen that keeps its leaves on its branches all winter. This yew shrub from Home Depot is a good size and customers say it arrives in excellent condition.

Make pizza in cool weather, outside with a pizza over. This Ooni Karu 2 Pro Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven uses wood, charcoal or gas to do the job. It's spacious enough to cook family-sized 16-inch pizzas, roast a whole chicken, bake tall loaves of bread and more. You can also flame-cook memorable meals in your backyard with wood, charcoal or gas. The Solo Stove Pi Prime gas-burning pizza oven, $349 at Solo Stove, can cook pizzas in as little as 90 seconds. It uses demi-dome heating technology and can be connected to a 20-pound liquid propane tank.

This Folding Adirondack Chair is a great option if you are looking for easy-to-store seating. Wayfair is selling a set of four Adirondack chairs for $439.99, which are perfect for gathering with friends.