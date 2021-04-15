Panera unveils a 'Bread Bowl Bike' sweepstakes ahead of Earth Day

Panera wants to help people burn off some carbs and save the planet with a limited-edition Bread Bowl Bike.

The fast-casual food chain announced it is hosting a "Panera Earth Day Sweepstakes" that will award 30 lucky winners a Panera-themed bicycle that’s equipped with an insulated bread bowl basket and bike flashlight upfront.

"We’re celebrating #EarthMonth with a *limited-edition* Bread Bowl Bike!" The Panera Bread Twitter account wrote in an announcement post on Wednesday. "With the global bike shortage, now’s the time to enter for a chance to win."

The Panera Bread Bowl Bikes are custom made by Vivelo and feature the restaurant’s signature green, brown and off-white colors.

According to Panera’s sweepstake terms, entries will be accepted until the last minute of Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22, at 11:59 EST. Participants can enter their contact information for a chance to win on the company’s dedicated Earth Day website.

Eligible winners must be U.S. residents and at least 18-year-old. Florida residents are excluded from the sweepstakes due to scheduling conflicts with the giveaway’s pre-determined timeline, a media representative for Panera told Fox News.

"During Earth Month, there is often a call to switch to transportation like riding your bike, but due to demand for bikes from COVID shut downs (people wanting to be outside more), bike shortages will likely last until 2022," a statement from Panera Bread reads. "Unfortunately, that means this year you might see less bikes on the road. But Panera wants help you do your part."

Panera says the total approximate retail value of the soon-to-be awarded bikes is $33,000, which puts each bike at a retail value of $1,100.

The starting cost of a custom Vivelo bicycle is $849, according to the bike manufacturer’s website.

Panera’s limited-edition bikes aren’t the first time the brand has incorporated its iconic bread bowl in a lifestyle product. In January, the company teamed up with accessory manufacturer 500 Degrees to release a limited run of bread bowl gloves that can hold iced coffee comfortably in cold weather.

The bike offering also comes five months after Panera introduced climate-friendly menu options, which are denoted with "Cool Food Meal" badges.